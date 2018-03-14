Broadway At The Hobby Announces its 2018-19 Season

If somehow living in Houston you've missed your chance to see Les Miserables, Miss Saigon, The Phantom of the Opera, Rent or (incredibly) The Book of Mormon, then you are going to love Broadway at the Hobby's upcoming season. Because they're all coming back — albeit in new productions for some of them — and now's your moment. And it's also good news for people who love seeing these again and again.

Along with these crowd pleasers, Broadway will offer Waitress, inspired by the film of the same name about a humble pie maker who changes her life; Anastasia about the would-be heir to the Russian throne; Disney's Aladdin built on, of course, the movie of the same name ; and The Play That Goes Wrong described as "What would happen if Sherlock Holmes and Monty Python had an illegitimate Broadway baby?"

Broadway at the Hobby today announced its 2018-19 lineup, even tossing in the starting play for the 2019-20 season. That would be Dear Evan Hansen, winner of six 2017 Tony Awards including Best Musical.