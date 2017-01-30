The Amazing Acro-Cats Come to Houston

The Acro-Cats, a troupe of trained cats and other animals swung into the Houston for a series of shows here.

Acro-Cats founder Samantha Martin rescued the felines from shelters and trained them to do a series of tricks using positive reinforcement methods. Tricks include skateboarding, balancing on a ball and rolling it across the floor, and the only all-cat band in the world, Tuna and the Rock Cats.

The troupe is holding shows at The Pilot on Navigation at 5102 Navigation in Houston's Second Ward. The remaining shows are February 2-3 at 7 p.m., February 4 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., and February 5 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Tickets range from $23 to $33 and are available at the troupe's website. Part of the proceeds from the shows go to local animal shelters, Martin said.

