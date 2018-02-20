Positive Keyboard Activism Through Wikipedia at The Menil

Lauren Gottlieb-Miller, the Menil Collection’s librarian, wants to be clear that while editing Wikipedia is easy, suspiciously easy even, realistically you would not be able to trick Jenna Maroney into thinking Janis Joplin was a speed walker who feared toilets and ate cats.

“It’s not a complete free-for-all,” she says.

But it is the ease of using Wikipedia that makes the results of a 2011 Wikimedia Foundation survey, which found that less than 10 percent of the contributors on Wikipedia identified as women, even more striking. The Art+Feminism campaign was launched shortly after to address this disparity, and The Menil Collection will join the cause by hosting its second Art+Feminism Wikipedia Edit-a-thon to “improve entries on women and non-cisgender people in the arts on Wikipedia.”