The Best, Most Easily Available Instagram-able Walls in Houston

We know that there's no point to doing anything until you can broadcast it on social media. So to help out your social media presence – and to get you out of the house – we've compiled a guide of the best public murals in Houston to photograph and upload to Instagram. And though there are countless artworks across town that deserve Instagram glory, we narrowed it down to just ten because, hey, you have a lot of other social media platforms to maintain too.

Aside from how photogenic a mural was, one major factor determined whether or not an artwork made this list: How easy it was to actually take a photo of the mural, whether or not you want to take a photo of just the art itself or to shoot someone in front of the wall. Since we photographed all these walls ourselves, we figured out pretty quickly which murals were located in parking lots, had strategically wide sidewalks or on roads with low enough traffic that we could get a shot from across the street. (Sorry, Rail To The Sea mural. You are unbelievably beautiful but way too many cars drive down Sawyer Street.) Check out our picks below.

1435 Westheimer

Created by the artist Sebastien Boileu and his company Eyeful Art, this is one of Houston’s most Instagram-famous walls. It even has a hashtag: #BiscuitPaintWall, in honor of the home goods store Biscuit Home, whose wall it adorns. The wall is right next to the store’s parking lot, but if you’re looking to keep your shot car-free, look for a space in the residential areas that lie a block off Westheimer.

1050 Yale

This mural on the side of the now-closed Heights post office is yet another of artist Wiley Robertson's LOVE letters to the city of Houston. Many other artists have also added their own murals to the building, so take your time to walk around and admire. The only bummer is — as the many, many signs around the parking lot will remind you — this is not a safe place to leave your valuables in your car.

Corner of Yale and West 13th

If you happen to go after dark to this mural, painted by the Houston-based Mexican-American artist Ignacio E. Sanchez, there are still strategic lights that keep this wall lit up to make your Instagram that much more dramatic.

1657 Westheimer

Looking to redo your outfit a before an Instagram photo shoot at Houston’s Pride Wall? You’re in luck because this wall happens to be in the parking lot of Leopard Lounge, a fantastic vintage clothing shop. And if you want to get two for the price of one parking space, across the lot is another Instagram-friendly wall adorned with a geometric teal pattern.