Breaking Down the Blockbusters of 2018, Trailer By Trailer

While movie theaters struggle with the question of how to get audiences to fork over $10 a ticket, Hollywood rolls on with another year of big budget, CG heavy spectaculars that’ll we’ll all have 24 hours to see before the spoilers start littering up our social media feeds. The year ahead looks like it could be particularly overwhelming, but in a good way. To give you yet another reason to be excited about the death of 2017, here’s a look at what’s coming that has actual trailers at this point, which is why you won’t find Deadpool 2 and The Incredible 2 on this list. Also, there’s like, literally no way they’ll try and release Solo: A Star Wars Story on May 25, right? I mean, they didn’t even have a trailer ready for The Last Jedi.

February 9 — Fifty Shades Freed

I’ve neither read the books the films are based on, nor have I watched the first two films in the series — not even ironically — so while I have plenty of questions about the thematic content of this trailer, the thing that stands out most to me is just how bad this movie looks. I’m told these movies have made money; is it because they didn’t hire a cinematographer to make them look decent? It’s not quite soap opera level, but the whole thing looks flat and lifeless. Maybe it’ll look better in ten years when they remake the series.