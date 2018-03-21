Boycotting Anime Matsuri? Here Are 12 Other Things to Do Easter Weekend

It seems that the internet has become the front line for some battles, and there's a lot of social shade being thrown by advocates of Anime Matsuri, Boycott Anime Matsuri, Boycott Boycott Anime Matsuri and Boycott the Boycott Boycott Anime Matsuri. Now that's meta!

We've reported in the past about how there's a long list of folks unhappy with Anime Matsuri founders John and Deneice Leigh, as well as complaints that John Leigh has acted inappropriately toward women.

We spoke with "GG," one of the organizers behind Boycott Anime Matsuri, a group that has been reaching out to celebrity guests and businesses via social media with the hope they'll withdraw from the con. (GG did not want her real name used, saying she feared retaliation.) We did check with a few local businesses and it does seem that they're taking these accusations seriously and, in turn, telling their own customers so that they can make an informed choice about whether or not to attend.

So if you do choose to boycott Anime Matsuri on Easter weekend, but still need to get your art, people-watching or cosplay fix, here's our list of a dozen other things to do.

Realm Volume 1 exclusive trade paperback cover release

March 28

The exclusive Realm paperback cover releases March 28 but hurry because it's limited to just 400 copies. Then come back for Free Comic Book Day on May 5 and get Jeremy Haun to sign your copy at the Westheimer location.

Bedrock City Comic Co., 6516 Westheimer, 102 West Bay Area Boulevard (Webster), 4683 FM 1960 West, 4602 Washington, 4831 Highway 6 (Missouri City), bedrockcity.com, $9.99

Havencon 4: A Cosmic Journey

March 29-April 1

Billed as the only LGBTQ+ geek and gaming convention of Texas, it's a pretty quick jaunt down 290 to catch some weirdly creative cosplayers. Newbies should check out Sunday's Prop 101 class.

Doubletree Hilton North, Austin, Texas, HavenContX.com, $15 to $55

Houston Black Film Festival Cosplay After Party

March 29, 8 to 11 p.m.

The film festival is hosting a Black Panther movie panel discussion on March 26, so we expect to see more than a few king of Wakanda, Nakia and M'Baku cosplayers in the crowd.

DuVin Pintor Gallery, 1401 Caroline, eventbrite.com/e/houston-black-film-festival-cosplay-after-party-tickets-43164254447, free to $45

Cosplay and Yu-Gi-Oh! Photo Shoots

March 30-April 1

Individual cosplayers and MeetUp groups have arranged for photo shoots at Discovery Green on Friday and Saturday; these are not organized by Anime Matsuri. Come hang out at one of our favorite downtown green spaces and watch them strike a pose.

Discovery Green, 1500 McKinney, discoverygreen.com, free

Anime Boston

March 30-April 1

The northeast's largest anime convention.

Hynes Convention Center and Sheraton Boston Hotel, Boston, Massachusetts, animeboston.com, free to $75

Sakura-Con 2018

March 30-April 1

The oldest and most well-attended anime convention in the Pacific northwest.

Washington State Convention Center, 705 Pike Street, Seattle, Washington, sakuracon.org, $80

Meet the Creators: Thaumaturgy

March 31, 1 p.m.

Come learn about this new fantasy card game developed by local game creators Rick Brasseaux and John Fitch.

Third Planet Sci-Fi and Fantasy Superstore, 2718 Southwest Freeway, 713-528-1067, third-planet.com or facebook.com/events/416266158813923

Selena Loteria

March 31, 2 to 7 p.m.

East End Studio gallery will honor the queen of Tejano music with barbecue, music, drinking and dancing. Purchase a loteria card for just $15 and play all night.

Harris County General Store Barbecue, 6555 Navigation, facebook.com/events/157862974876299/

Austin Pokécon Expo

March 31, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Catch 'em all with vendors, an artist row, Super Smash Bros. tournament, Pikachu kid dash, Poké gyms and a Pokémon card tournament.

Palmer Events Center, 900 Barton Springs Road, Austin, facebook.com/AustinPokeconExpo, free to $5

Underworld's 19th Annual Gothic Beauty Pageant

March 31, 9 p.m.

Indulge in your darkest desires as Mr. & Ms. Spooky 2018 are crowned. Vendors include Mistress Jennifer's spanking bench, fetish wear by Misery and Company, and macabre bone jewelry by Drop Dead Adorable Art.

Numbers Nightclub, 300 Westheimer, facebook.com/events/2015637538675549, $10 to $20

Total Blasphemy — A Group Art Show

April 1, 6 to 10 p.m.

When Easter Sunday and April Fools' Day fall on the same date, it's time to celebrate a curated showing of art that's blasphemous, grim, dark and unholy.

Insomnia Gallery, 708 Telephone Road, 713-242-8145, theinsomniagallery.com, free

Bunnies on the Bayou at Water Works

April 1, 1 to 6 p.m.

This nonprofit raises money for Houston's LGBT community and they're celebrating the hottest of Sundays with what's being billed as Texas's largest cocktail party during their annual Easter extravaganza.

The Water Works, 105 Sabine, facebook.com/events/1960719477528305/, $49.99 to $1,000