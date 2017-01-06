The Countdown Begins: Hamilton is Headed to Houston in 2018

Cover of the OBC of Hamilton

If you wake up every morning telling yourself you're not throwing away your shot, try to figure out how to use the word “inimitable” when talking about yourself and randomly shout out “Work!” as you walk down the street, there is good news to report on this chilly (but not “winter at Valley Forge” chilly) day: we know the date that Hamilton is coming to Houston.

With all respect to Escape to Margaritaville (fingers crossed “Volcano” makes an appearance in the Jimmy Buffett musical), On Your Feet!, The Color Purple, School of Rock, Love Never Dies and Riverdance, all of which are also part of the BBVA Compass Broadway at the Hobby Center 2017-2018 season, there is one name in the world of musical theater that has rewrote the game, and Hamilton's arrival in Houston is huge.

Hamilton will be at the Hobby Center from April 24-May 20, 2018. Not yet a moment away, but for those who can't make it to New York or Chicago better than not being able to wait for it at all.

You can get more details on the 2017-2018 season below. Try not to get into any duels before April 24; the world is wide enough for both you and whoever has you all hot and bothered.