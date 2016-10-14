The "Crazy Reality" of Tim Burton Inspires East End Art Show

EXPAND (L) King of Swords by Ben Weidner and (R) Kaleidoscope by Jean Holland are on view at East End Studio Gallery in its "Crazy Reality" Tim Burton Tribute Art Exhibition. Photos by Alex Barber

When East End Studio Gallery put out the call for art inspired by the oeuvre of Tim Burton, local artists responded to the call in droves. Lizbeth Ortiz, artist and art director, says they received almost 600 entries, with nearly 300 on view in the gallery's "Crazy Reality" Tim Burton Tribute Art Exhibition.

Jennifer Corletto (Blue 130) curated the beautifully-hung show, grouping the pieces by film and taking viewers on a nostalgic ride through the madcap, psychedelic world of Burton's best, including Beetlejuice, The Nightmare Before Christmas and Corpse Bride. Other favorites are well-represented with Frankenweenie, Alice in Wonderland, Batman Returns, Sleepy Hollow and Mars Attacks!

Ben Weidner paid tribute to the magic man himself, portraying Burton as a playing card in King of Swords with nods to both Edward Scissorhands and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

I Want In by Blue 130 and (R) Vampira by Lizbeth Ortiz are on view at East End Studio Gallery in its "Crazy Reality" Tim Burton Tribute Art Exhibition. Photos by Alex Barber

Images of both Betelgeuse and Lydia Deetz dominated the Beetlejuice section, with glowing green LED accents adding to the drama. Blue 130's I Want In showcased the disillusioned Goth teen in a Victorian frame, while David J. Anderson created miniature 3-D shadowboxes for Samadhi Lydia and Samadhi Beetlejuice.

Thankfully the gallery had plenty of electrical outlets: Hannah Quinn's miniature, mixed media sculptures were expertly rendered, with the tall and crooked Jack's House emanating a warm orange glow from its windows. Also from Nightmare were two offerings from Yasela Maldonado: the cocky assuredness of Jack Skellington in Where Ever You Shall Go and again with his faithful ghost dog Zero in Beyond.

Where Ever You Shall Go, (center) Peek-a-boo and (R) Hope by Yasela Maldonado are on view at East End Studio Gallery in its "Crazy Reality" Tim Burton Tribute Art Exhibition. Photos by Alex Barber

There's more to like than not in this show: Jamie Farquhar-Rizzo's magical fantasyland Wool and Water, Jean Holland's grinning Cheshire cat in Kaleidoscope, Deborah Peters's headless horseman in Darkness in The Hollow; and Yasela Maldonado's Peek-a-boo and Hope.

The crowds were out on opening night, with food trucks and vendors helping to settle the restless lines forming around the building. East End Studio Gallery is offering extra viewing hours with this exhibit, plus they've planned two Tim Burton cosplay events: the kids will dress up on October 15 and the adults have their chance on October 22.

"Crazy Reality" Tim Burton Tribute Art Exhibition continues 6 to 9 p.m. October 14, 1 to 6 p.m. October 15, noon to 7 p.m. October 18, 6 to 9 p.m. October 21, and 7 to 11 p.m. October 22. Through October 22. East End Studio Gallery, 708-C Telephone Road, 713-363-0054, eestudiogallery.com. Free.

