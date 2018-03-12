Get Your DIY On With New Downtown Workshop Series

Want to infuse your booze and learn about cocktail bitters in the cellar of Local Foods? Lounge by the Aris Market pool and build your own terrarium? Learn the secret to a good dipped spoon on the roof of the Sunset Coffee Building?

Well, now you have your chance. The Houston Downtown Management District has partnered with do-it-yourself blog Pop Shop America for DIY Downtown, a series of six crafty workshops on the second Wednesday of each month in some unique pop-up locations across the Downtown area.

The Downtown District is responsible for programming at Market Square Park and Main Street Square, and Angie Bertinot, their director of marketing, says for years they’ve wanted to do something smaller and less site-specific than their usual concerts and art markets. The problem? It would also have to be original and fit their brand, which she describes as “progressive, a little bit edgy, a little bit fun [and] not afraid to get our hands dirty.”