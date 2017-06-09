The Five Best Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: Pancakes, Art And Beer

EXPAND Chocolate, blueberry or banana, the possibilities are endless and so is the art at the Pancake & Booze Art Show. Photo by Ray Kuglar

Chocolate chip pancakes are usually reserved for breakfast, maybe brunch, but only the really bold have pancakes of any sort for dinner,and those even bolder have pancakes with booze for dinner. However, Houston is the home of the bold and people here are doing just that this Friday night. They're having pancakes and booze with art as the main entrée before stopping by the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston to see the newest installation of the season “Pipilotti Rist: Pixel Forest and Worry Will Vanish." Map your route and check out the rest of this weekend's best bets.

Come early and come hungry!” says Tom Kirlin, founder of the Pancakes & Booze Art Show, because sometimes the best advice is the simplest, and he knows that everyone loves free pancakes, especially when they’re paired with his traveling art show. “We take out the pretentious vibe of most art events and provide a fun atmosphere to enjoy exhibiting, viewing and buying artwork. There’s free food, good music and a variety of artwork for everyone’s taste,” says Kirlin. More than 100 artists will be on hand, along with live performances, body painting, drinks and food, but Kirlin says that Houston’s art scene is thriving, so even if it is the pancakes and music that draw folks in, they’ll “leave with a full taste of what Houston’s art scene has to offer.” And needless to say, this Friday's travelling art show is for those 18 and over only, please.

7 p.m. Friday. Warehouse Live, 813 Saint Emanuel. For information, call 713-225-5483 or visit pancakesandbooze.com/houston. $7 to $13.

Picture it: A gay boy from East Berlin gets wooed by a sugar daddy, finds the opportunity to go to America by way of a botched sex surgery, and ends up becoming a transgender rock star. Obsidian Theater, in partnership with Standing Room Only Productions, presents Hedwig and the Angry Inch to tell the tale of the golden boy turned glam-rock girl. “It’s an hour and 25 minutes of a band playing, and it just so happens the lead singer has been through darkness, trials and tribulations, and for whatever reason, this will be the time she decides to open up and talk about the band and these songs,” says director Chris Patton. They gave her an inch, but Hedwig takes a mile this Friday night.

Midnight showing on Friday, continues 16, and 24; and 8 p.m. June 21-24, 29-30, July 1. 3522 White Oak. For information, call 832-889-7837 or visit obsidiantheater.org. $15 to $30.

Rarely are birthday parties this epic. Saint Arnold Brewing Company turns 23, and they're celebrating with three days of awesomeness. It all kicks off on June 9 with a pub night at the brewery, that's followed by a local and independent music showcase on June 10 (Bun B, The Tontons, Say Girl Say, The Mighty Orq and more) and an ultra-exclusive cellar tasting on June 11. Attend Friday, Saturday or all three if you think you can handle that much fun.

The 23rd Anniversary Pub Night is 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. June 9 (free admission); the 23rd Anniversary Party is 4 to 10 p.m. June 10 ($10 to $40); and the 23rd Anniversary Special Rare Cellar Tasting is 2 to 4:30 p.m. June 11 ($60). 2300 Lyons Avenue. For information, call 713-686-9494, or visit saintarnold.com/news.

Last year’s Kusama exhibit was the epitome of cool. The Instagrammer’s dream had us clamoring for those highly coveted spots inside the polka-dotted Love Is Calling and the incandescent Aftermath of Obliteration of Eternity. So how does the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, top last summer’s blockbuster? “Pipilotti Rist: Pixel Forest and Worry Will Vanish” offers more temporal experiences, with thousands of hanging LED lights that change color and rhythms and a dream-state video about becoming one with nature. “The camera closes in on the image of a woman sleeping and then you go down the rabbit hole like Alice,” says organizing curator Alison de Lima Greene, the MFAH’s Isabel Brown Wilson curator of modern and contemporary art. Prepare your mind for a stumble and trip down the rabbit hole for yourself this Sunday. Mueck has had the floor for a minute, but now that Rist has arrived Houston will have a whole new theme on it's social media feeds.

12:15 to 7 p.m. Sundays. Continuing 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Through September 17. 1001 Bissonnet, 713-639-7300, mfah.org. Free to $18.

Set in exotic India of old, choreographed by artistic director Stanton Welch — complete with its stunning Act III corps de ballet sequence with 24 ballerinas in white tutus — La Bayadère (The Temple Dancer) returns to the Houston Ballet. This marks the fourth time that principal dancer Karina Gonzalez will perform Welch’s choreography in the role of Nikiya, the temple dancer. “I got promoted to principal [in 2013] with this role,” she says. She’ll be paired with principal Connor Walsh as Solor, the soldier she falls for despite being bespoken to the gods. Solor kills a tiger that was threatening the village; in return, the rajah assigns him to marry his eldest daughter. When the jealous daughter dispatches Nikiya with a poisonous snake, Solor goes to dreamland with the help of some opium, which leads to the “Kingdom of the Shades” scene. With so many roles involved in this production, which closes out Houston Ballet’s season, Gonzalez says “it’s a chance for every single dancer to have a bright moment onstage.”

2 p.m. Sundays, continuing 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturdays, also 2 p.m. Saturdays. Through June 18. Wortham Theater Center, 501 Texas. For information, call 713-227-2787 or visit houstonballet.org. $25 to $195.

