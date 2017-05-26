The Best Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: Ruby Revue Burlesque Show

EXPAND Ms. Angi B. Lovely demonstrates the importance of staying limber. Photo by Abdul Khan

Houston is known is known for it's steaminess, for it's heat and for it's rising temperatures. Those usually have more to do with an ever-changing climate and less to do with some world famous burlesque dancers coming into town though. However this weekend, these burlesque dancers seem to be all the blame for Houston's change in temperature. Ruby Revue has landed at the House of Blues and takes stage this weekend for a one night only performance, and that by any standards, is a very good way to usher in summer. Catch these artists and more this weekend with this weekend's Best Bets.

EXPAND Clearly someone's good at her job since the audience looks quite pleased. Photo by Abdul Khan

Ginger Valentine, Angi B. Lovely and Lily Liqeur are just a few of the bodacious bombshells set to take the stage this Friday night at the House of Blues. Aside from the tongue-in-cheek names these women take what they do very seriously and work together as a troupe on stage to tantalize and entice. The show goes on this Friday night at the House of Blues. These world famous performers may leave the city of Houston even steamier then they found it.

10:00 p.m. Friday. The Bronze Peacock at The House of Blues, 1204 Caroline Street. For information, visit rubyrevue.com. $27 to $42.

EXPAND Marilyn may not have been a burlesque dancer herself, but she remains remembered for being just as vivacious as one. Photo by Pin Lim

It seems some stars burn so brightly that they belong to the world and not just Hollywood. Which is how prize-winning Portuguese playwright Armando Nascimento Rosa came to write The Real Mother of Marilyn Monroe – a psychological thriller set during the last few days before her death, which had its world premiere in Portugal last October. “He brilliantly constructed plots where we deal with different layers of identity,” says Clara Ploux, who directs the just-translated English version, now making its American premiere courtesy of Luciole International Theatre Company. “With each answer there is a new question arising; that keeps the plot going.” Ploux says Rosa did a lot of research about Monroe and blends historical facts with his own fiction, which leaves audience members desperately trying to figure out which parts are true and rushing home to Google for answers.Or ask Rosa yourself during talkbacks this Friday through Sunday and June 2-3.

8 p.m. Friday. Also Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays and May 31; 3 p.m. Sundays. May 26 through June 4. The MATCH, 3400 Main. For information, call 713-521-4533 or visit matchouston.org. $15 to $45.

EXPAND The star of this summer's newest exhibit, the Humboldt penguin. Photo courtesy of Moody Gardens

The flightless bird is the star this summer at Moody Gardens’ Humboldt penguins exhibit as the organization reveals its $37 million, newly renovated Aquarium Pyramid. These birds are black and white yet pink all over — thanks to the patches of featherless bare skin that allow them to thrive in warmer climates — and sure to be a hit with parents and kiddos alike beginning this Saturday. “You’ll be able to get right up to the glass and see them. They have distinct personalities,” says PR coordinator Ashley Tompkins. Always the wise woman, Mother Nature designed these creatures to endure a desertlike habitat since most are found in the coastal areas of Peru and Chile.

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday through May 29; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 30 through June 2, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. from June 3. Moody Gardens, One Hope Boulevard, Galveston. For information, call 1-800-582-4673 or visit moodygardens.org. $31.95 adults; $25.95 seniors age 65 and older and children ages 4-12; children 3 years and younger free.

Ancient Cat Society will surprise with two of the albums leading tracks that borrow from neighboring genre, R&B. Photo by Lauren Marek

On their brand-new, eponymous and first official LP, Houston’s Ancient Cat Society seems to exist in the past and present all at once. Within the contemporary arrangements of these seemingly old-time folk tunes lie some of Sergio Trevino and Haley Barnes’s strongest songwriting to date. Born from the ranks of Buxton and Dollie Barnes, among other local indie-folk groups of note, ACS set themselves apart with image-rich songwriting and three-part harmonies that at times almost sound like listening to one voice. Although this new LP is mostly folky tunes, do not underestimate the trio’s power to surprise with the straight-up R&B arrangement of “Why Are You Getting Married?” or “Do You Feel,” the catchiest song on the album. Notwithstanding the top-notch production by SugarHill’s Steve Christensen, once that modern veil is lifted listeners will find themselves somewhere very old, almost timeless, yet very familiar. Take in the sounds of ACS's new album through a different approach, different from the traditional concert where artists perform for you live. Instead listen this Saturday with the artist and enjoy the sounds together.

8 p.m. Saturday. The Heights Theater, 339 West 19th. For information, call 713-861-6070 or visit prekindle.com. $20 to $30.

Choreography by David Bintley and dancer Madeline Skelly with fellow Artists of Houston Ballet in The Tempest. Photo by Amitava Sarkar

For the first time ever, the Houston Ballet will perform The Tempest, Shakespeare’s classic tale of magic, revenge and forgiveness in a two-hour, full-length co-production with Birmingham Royal Ballet. Prospero, the rightful duke of Milan, and daughter Miranda have spent the last 12 years stranded on an island after his brother, with help from others, usurped his position. He’s passed the time perfecting his magical powers and plotting revenge, and the story opens with a storm Prospero conjures to shipwreck his brother and King Alonso of Naples, who happen to be in the area. As Prospero, Houston Ballet principal Ian Casady says the role has been fascinating. “There’s so much to pull from. The story is all there and there’s such great poetry and imagery to use as inspiration. The storm in the beginning is really fantastic.” Casady, partnered with fellow principal Karina Gonzalez as Miranda, also relishes the fact that his character has a narrative arc and by the end abandons extracting vengeance from all who’ve done him wrong. Caliban and Ariel will be there as well in a telling that sticks fairly close to the Shakespeare original, Casady says. Choreography is by the acclaimed David Bintley, artistic director of the Birmingham company. Your final Best Bet of the weekend is sealed after you make your Sunday trip to the Wortham Theater Center to catch The Tempest.

2 p.m. Sunday. Also 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturdays through June 4. Wortham Theater Center, 501 Texas. For information, call 713-227-2787 or visit houstonballet.org. $25 to $195.

Sam Byrd, Margaret Downing, Matthew Keever and Susie Tommaney contributed to this post.

