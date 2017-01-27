The Five Best Things to Do This Weekend in Houston: Artopia®, Kristin Chenoweth

EXPAND A glimpse of the fashion shows that can be seen from top local fashion designers this Saturday. Photo by Lisandro Sanchez

Super Bowl is near and Houston is officially balls footballs deep in the hoopla. Aside from the celebrity sightings that are inevitable from the star/athlete-studded event, let Houston usher you into the football frenzy beforehand with a concert from the petite sized songstress Kristin Chenoweth at Smart Financial Centre. Chenoweth will sing some familiar songs and some new, but all that will pack a wide ranging harmonious tune. And that's just some of what we've got in store.

Collectibles and oddities are up for purchase this Friday. Photo by Tiffany Eckhardt

Put on your most comfortable walking shoes, pack a few granola bars and bottles of water, then head out for some good old-fashioned picking because it's time for the annual Winter Antiques Show along Texas's antiques corridor. Expect the unexpected, because you're sure to head home with a trunk full of garden decor, quilts, European antiques, vintage collectibles and architectural oddities. When your energy starts to wane, grab some grub at WinterFest at The Compound (located 2 miles south of Round Top's Town Square), chow down on jambalaya at the Chicken Ranch in Warrenton, or stop in for a spot of tea at the Gypsies & Roses Event Field (located at the Carmine "Y" intersection of Highway 237 and Spur 458). Pick your gear carefully for the weekend, as the weather is ever changing and head to the show this Friday where you can find something that in the spirit of rejuvenation can be re-purposed and loved again.

Hours vary by location; click here for information about dates, times and addresses for the more than 20 shopping sites along the Highway 237 and Highway 290 antiques corridors. Open January 25-29 in Round Top, Warrenton, Carmine, Burton, Rutersville and La Grange. Free to $25.

EXPAND Live painting can be seen, along with fashion shows and musical performances this Saturday at Artopia®. Photo by Lisandro Sanchez

We all know what’s going down next weekend in Houston, but we’ve got the hot ticket for this Saturday night. Live music (Black Kite, The Beans, Camera Cult), fashion (Damsel White Label, KYRA, VicRen, Breccia Demartini), tasty bites from local restaurateurs and wall-to-wall art are all part of the action at the 9th Annual Houston Press Artopia®. DJ Bruce Waine is keeping the house hopping, bridging the gap between runway shows styled by Zahzi Events. We also are honoring the 2017 winners of the MasterMind® Awards, sponsored by Stella Artois. The three winners — the oH project, Cone Man Running Productions and Roologic Records — each receive $2,000. It’s our way of recognizing these local organizations that have made a significant impact in the community, so come out and support their important work. Houston's best talents will be out and on display this Saturday giving you a chance to catch up on all things cultured here in Houston. Tickets are still available and will be at the door, but hurry because tickets are going quickly and 'sold out' is on the horizon.

8 to 11 p.m. January 28. Winter Street Studios, 2101 Winter. For information, call 877-987-6487 or visit HoustonPressArtopia.com. $55 to $100.

"Dolly Parton and Don Henley will be represented," Kristin Chenoweth tells us when speaking on what to look forward to this weekend. Photo by Gian Andrea Di Stefano

On the heels of its door-busting debut, Broadway’s blond bombshell Kristin Chen-o-weth is dropping by Smart Financial Centre to show what a modern-day diva can do in An Evening with Kristin Chenoweth Celebrating the Art of Elegance. Don’t let her beauty queen-worthy visage fool you. The tiny yet mighty warbler has enchanted Broadway and television audiences with enough talent and versatility in her golden voice and acting chops to earn coveted statues from both the Emmys and the Tonys. Now she’s performing songs from her new album, The Art Of Elegance, which plays heavily to the Great American Songbook and also showcases both her powerhouse vocal chords and some of her musical inspirations. “Musical theater fans are probably going to recognize ‘Popular’ from Wicked. I certainly love to surprise people, and I always change up my program, but Dolly Parton and Don Henley will be represented,” the traveling songbird said in her email to us. Meaning that this Saturday will be a show for the audience that loves a diva performance that delivers with a bang. Warm up your own pipes before you get there because you'll want to sing along as well.

8 p.m. January 28. 18111 Lexington, Sugar Land. For information, call 281-207-6278 or visit smartfinancialcentre.net. $75 to $125.

EXPAND Grab your photo next to the Lombardi trophy, Super Bowl ring not included. Photo courtesy of National Football League

Want to race against NFL players on a 40-yard-long LED wall, do your best Roger Staubach in a Hail Mary simulator or “make the call” in an instant replay booth? Good, because pro football’s interactive theme park, NFL Experience Driven by Genesis, is taking over George R. Brown Convention Center with seven days of games, player autograph sessions and photo ops with the Lombardi trophy. Or you can just watch TV magic happen on the NFL Network set. “Even if you don’t love football,” says Nicki Ewell, NFL events manager, “I think we can convert you.” Ewell recommends downloading the Fan Mobile Pass app in advance for all the latest info and the chance to win two Super Bowl tickets. So, despite it being the 4th down in the 4th quarter the clock is still on and the opportunity is still there for you to win your Super Bowl tickets this Sunday.

10 a.m. to 10 p.m. January 28. Continuing 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. January 29, 3 to 10 p.m. February 1 and 2, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. February 3 and 4, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. February 5. 1001 Avenida de las Americas. For information, call 866-849-4635 or visit superbowl.com or ticketmaster.com/NFLExperience. $25 to $55.

EXPAND A rendering of the Super Bowl takeover downtown at Discovery Green. Photo by Houston Super Bowl Host Committee

Looking for nine days and 13 football fields’ worth of free, family-friendly fun before the big game? Stop by Super Bowl LIVE at Discovery Green for 67 Texas-y musical acts (ZZ Top, Solange and The Suffers) and 24 DJs across two stages, 29 food trucks, nightly water projection shows, four fireworks displays and Future Flight, a virtual-reality journey to Mars with a 90-foot drop tower. “You’re going to go all the way to Mars,” says Todd Holloman, vice president of Super Bowl LIVE. “Then you’ll drop down through the open roof of NRG and land on the 50-yard line.” If you’re already feeling queasy, Holloman says you can experience it from ground level too. Get your head in the game as this is the last Sunday before the big football showdown and your chance to bring your family out to enjoy the free festivities this Sunday.

10 a.m. to 11 p.m. January 28. Continuing 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. January 29, 3 to 9 p.m. January 30 and 31, 3 to 10 p.m. February 1 and 2, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. February 3, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. February 4, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. February 5. 1500 McKinney. For information, visit housuperbowl.com/super-bowl-live. Free.

Sam Byrd, Natalie De La Garza and Susie Tommaney contributed to this post.



