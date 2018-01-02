You're Invited To The 11th Annual Houston Film Critics Society Awards

Houstonians will get a glimpse of awards season glamour on the evening of Saturday, January 6th, when the Houston Film Critics Society presents its 11th annual awards ceremony. The event — which is the only one of its kind staged by a regional film critics’ organization in the US, take that Cleveland — will be held at the Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston (MATCH) performance complex at 3400 Main St. in downtown Houston.

The festivities, which are open to the public, will commence at 7:00 pm and will feature awards for excellence in motion pictures for 2017. Leading the list of HFCS nominated films are The Shape of Water, with nods in seven categories and Lady Bird with five.

“Each year, the Houston Film Critics Society follows a thorough screening process to identify the best of the year’s films,” says Joshua Starnes, president of the organization. “Our annual awards ceremony lets us honor the best as we invite the community to celebrate the magic of film.”