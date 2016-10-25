The Rocky Horror Show Comes to TUTS in the Flesh

Pierre Alexandre Photo by Maurizio Montani

For the last two months, Pierre Alexandre says he's adopted a vegan diet to get in shape for the demands of playing Dr. Frank-N-Furter in the upcoming Theatre Under the Stars production of The Rocky Horror Show.

Alexandre admits to being a little anxious. He’ll be making his debut in the iconic role and knows about the cult-like following the comic rock opera engenders.

The basic plot is, of course, lean and sexy: a newly engaged young couple set off on a trip; their car breaks down and they enter the doctor’s strange mansion.

Fran-N-Furter, who happens to be an alien from the planet Transsexual, introduces them to other bizarre characters. Alexandre who was born in Haiti and has performed musical theater all over Europe, describes himself as “a bit of exotic character” himself so didn’t have trouble with that part of the role.

What’s really killed him, he says, “is having to stand and dance in heels.” Audience members will have a chance to get up close and personal, the play is being staged in the Hobby Center’s smaller Zilkha Hall.

Performances are scheduled for November 8-20 at 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 3 p.m. Sundays at the Hobby Center, 800 Bagby. For information call 713-558-8887 or visit tuts.com. $43-$93.

