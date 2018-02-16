Title: Black Panther

Describe This Movie Using One Simpsons Quote:

Brief Plot Synopsis: 60 percent of the time, he beats the bad guy every time.

Rating Using Random Objects Relevant To The Film: 4 D'Angelo Barksdales out of 5.

Tagline: "Hero. Legend. King."

Better Tagline: "Always bet on Black...Panther."

Not So Brief Plot Synopsis: The king is dead, long live the king. After the death of his father, prince T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) becomes ruler of Wakanda and also assumes the role of Black Panther, the ancestral protector of his country, with the assistance of sister Shuri (Letitia Wright), bodyguard Okoye (Danai Gurira), and ex-lover/current spy Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o). And he has a lot of protecting to do, thanks to continued vexations of arms dealer/vibranium thief Ulysses Klaue (Andy Serkis) plus a new threat from Erik "Killmonger" Stevens (Michael B. Jordan), an ex-soldier with hidden ties to Wakanda.

"Critical" Analysis: Just to get it out there: Black Panther would be a superior entry in the comic book movie pantheon regardless of the expectations surrounding it. It boasts some of the most striking and imaginative visuals of any superhero movie to date while keeping the conflict admirably grounded and avoiding the third act CGI Big Bad misstep that's befallen even the better genre efforts (Wonder Woman).

The character's relatively unassuming comic book history, while unfortunately limiting the title's mainstream popularity, serves it well here. Aside from some tantalizing glimpses in Captain America: Civil War, Wakanda and its inhabitants are as mysterious to moviegoers as they are to the fictional denizens of the MCU. Freed of perceived continuity baggage, writer/director Ryan Coogler (Creed) and his co-scripter Joe Robert Cole are working with a canvas largely unspoiled by popular expectatons.

And they've done a hell of a job painting it. Black Panther sets itself apart from its predecessors almost immediately by creating a new mythology more robust than the diet Norse of Thor or ... whatever the hell's going on in Doctor Strange, establishing the country's (and the Panther's) heroic traditions even as it quickly sets about subverting them, with a flashback scene that raises some very pointed questions about Wakanda's role in the world and its duties to the oppressed.

The inherent assumption of responsibility is integral to any superhero; Peter Parker fights crime because his inaction led to his uncle's murder, Tony Stark put on the suit — in part — to combat his company's arms proliferation, while Captain America fights for his vision of the American ideal. Whether their sense of duty is localized (Spidey) or global (Iron Man), their reaction to threats is usually in proportion to the threat itself. But the idea that one can use his powers to combat centuries of injustice is unique to Black Panther, yet — to be fair — isn't even on T'Challa's mind when he first assumes the throne. He takes on the mantle of Black Panther out of duty, and it isn't until his eyes are opened by Killmonger (ugh, that name), best friend W'Kabi (Daniel Kaluuya), and Nakia to the potential of Wakandan technology.

Like Magneto's defense of mutants, Killmonger's desire to use vibranium tech to help "our people" fight back against oppression comes from an honest desire to address the injustices of the past. Though his message resonates more because, in spite of what Jeff Sessions would have you believe, black people are *real*. His fury at Wakanda's continued sitting on the sidelines while black leaders are gunned down is palpable and utterly justified, making him one of the most formidable "villains" in the MCU.

Black Panther still cleaves pretty closely to the Disney superhero movie formula, but the stunning aesthetic, modern sensibilities, and all-around superb performances (especially Wright, Gurira, and Serkis) and incorporation of contemporary themes and concerns (T'Challa explicitly dismisses the use of walls/barriers between humanity) mean its familiarity never overwhelms its relevance. Coogler, who notably brought along a number of folks who have worked with him ever since Fruitvale Station, manages to make an epic story of loyalty and destiny feel much more intimate.

Yes, there have been movies about black superheroes (though to hear some tell it, we're only allowed one every 20 years), but one with an overwhelmingly POC cast, that celebrates the culture without treating it like a novelty? That's something we haven't seen before. And speaking as someone whose race and gender have not just been represented, but at the forefront of just about every superhero, sci-fi, and fantasy movie his entire life, I say it's about goddamn time. Kudos to Coogler, Cole, Boseman, Nyong'o, Jordan, Rachel Morrison, Hannah Beachler, and everyone else involved for their finished product. Black Panther is a triumph, and it's this middle-aged, white reviewer's sincere wish that its success leads to greater representation and many more stories to come.

