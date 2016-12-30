The Ten Best Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: Lightsaber Vigil, New Year's Eve

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema is inviting Jedis of all ages to join them for a special lightsaber vigil for Carrie Fisher this Friday. Image courtesy of Walt Disney Studios

It seems that the revelry can't begin until we stop for a moment to pay tribute to Carrie Fisher, so we're beginning our weekend with a lightsaber vigil over at Alamo Drafthouse in Katy. The back-to-back deaths of both Fisher and her mother, the iconic Debbie Reynolds, remind us that time is fleeting and life is precious, so be sure to connect with friends and family this weekend in Houston. We've got Pablo Francisco's irreverent take on president-elect Trump, a handful of celebrations for New Year's Eve (ranging from retro to futuristic), and even a few laid back offerings for hangover Sunday. Be sure to check out the Houston Press 2016 New Year's Eve Guide for all the action this Saturday night.

EXPAND This week we lost Carrie Fisher, and Alamo Drafthouse Cinema has organized a special lightsaber vigil to pay tribute to the author and actress. Photo by Riccardo Ghilardi via CC

Incredibly touching and apropos, Alamo Drafthouse has invited back the cosplayers of the 501st Legion to attend, in full regalia, this Friday's special lightsaber vigil for Carrie Fisher. The folks at Alamo tell us that, even if you don't own a lightsaber, they won't pass judgment (this time around), and you can bring flashlights and glow sticks to help light up the night sky. Dig into those closets, dress up as your favorite Star Wars character, and invite your fellow Wookiees, Bounty Hunters, Ewoks and Stormtroopers. Plans are still in the works, so be sure to check out Alamo's Facebook and Twitter pages for breaking updates. May the Force be with you, Carrie Fisher.

6:45 p.m. Friday. Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, 531 South Mason Road , Katy. For information, call 281-492-6900 or visit drafthouse.com/houston. Free.

EXPAND Pablo Francisco has been honing his impressions of president-elect Trump. Photo by Thomas Whitehouse

Impressionist Pablo Francisco can’t control the voices in his head. “Everybody just comes out all at once,” the ex-MADtv star says. His gallery of spot-on impressions of Mark Wahlberg, Chris Rock and Christopher Walken might appear during his annual pass through Houston, but he’s also mixing in some cartoons. Working with animator Steve Kramer, Francisco describes the new act as a unique blend of live material and on-screen animation. “I’ll talk about Dog the Bounty Hunter, then you’ll see a cartoon of Dog the Bounty Hunter. It’s really cool.” He’s also delving into politics. “I’m learning Trump, so get ready,” he laughs. “You gotta pull out the words he loves, like ‘huuuuuuuge.’ Everything’s huuuuuuuge! And since Arnold Schwarzenegger has taken over The Apprentice, you can get them switching jobs and all that.” After a year like this, we could use a few laughs, making this our other recommendation for Friday night.

8 and 10:30 p.m. Friday, 7:30 and 10 p.m. Saturday. Houston Improv, 7620 Katy Freeway. For information, call 713-333-8800 or visit improvhouston.com. $22 to $70.

EXPAND Say farewell to 2016 with this old-timey celebration at George Ranch Historical Park. Photo courtesy of Fort Bend County Museum Association

Time is forever moving forward and New Year’s Eve/Day is no exception. But party-seekers can at least feel like they’re superhuman, rewinding time during the New Year’s Eve Historical Bash at George Ranch Historical Park. The shebang brings back old-timey holiday traditions, ranging from a hay ride and old-school mask- and noise-making crafts to the dos and don’ts of “first-footing” and, at noon, a countdown at the park’s 1830s Jones Stock Farm Site. Additionally, “our historic food ways department will be holding a special New Year’s Eve historic lunch at 12:30 p.m. in the yard of the 1930s George Home site,” says Jennifer Farrell of the Fort Bend County Museum Association. “The menu includes grilled or smoked pork, Hoppin’ John, mixed greens with hocks, fried cabbage, cracklin’ bread and peach cobbler.” Reservations are required for lunch, and there’s a park entry fee of $5 to $10. This sounds like a great way to wrap up the year before the drunks hit the streets, making it one of our picks for Saturday.

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. 10215 FM 762, Richmond. For information, call 281-343-0218 or visit georgeranch.org. $4 to $15.

Take out those frustrations during Mildred's Umbrella's special "Out-With-The-Bad" ceremony this Saturday night. Photo by Anthony Rathbun

This year has delivered some real stinkers. We lost David Bowie and Prince. Ebola and Zika flared up. The list of this year’s bad juju is inexhaustible. So, in the spirit of bidding adieu to this particularly nasty year, Mildred’s Umbrella organized the perfect way to ring in the hopefully more upbeat new year. The theater group’s Anything Goes New Year’s Eve Anti-Gala goes against all the rules. Dress up or wear pajamas — nothing is forbidden for this event. “We’re making it fun and casual, but it has spruced-up elements for people who want to do something fancy at midnight,” says party planner Dennis Draper. Be sure to sample the grilled cheese bar, board games, Nintendo and Xbox stations this Saturday night, plus complimentary beer from Saint Arnold Brewing Company. Also, plan ahead for the 11:45 p.m. “Out-With-The-Bad” ceremony, followed by a Champagne toast at midnight.

8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday. Studio 101, 1824 Spring. For information, call 832-463-0409 or visit mildredsumbrella.com. $20 to $35.

EXPAND Ars Lyrica's annual event includes a dinner at 7:30 p.m., a concert at 9 p.m. and a gala at 10:30 p.m. this Saturday. Photo courtesy of Ars Lyrica Houston

Even for the most crazed Johann Sebastian Bach fanatic, there’s a decent chance that he hasn’t heard BWVs 28, 36c and 248/V/1 in a live setting. “The music was specifically written for New Year’s Eve, so it’s not a widely performed program,” says Matthew Dirst, artistic director of Ars Lyrica Houston, which is leading the audience away from the grips of 2016 and into the clutches of 2017 during Bachanalia. The early-music ensemble, along with soloists Melissa Givens, Ryland Angel, Joseph Gaines and David Grogan, is performing “a bubbling concerto that encapsulates the conflicting emotions we feel at the passing of the old and the beginning of a new year,” says Dirst. The evening is part of a nightlong celebration that includes a pre-concert dinner and a post-show gala and silent auction. Both cool and classy, this annual event makes our list for Saturday night.

9 p.m. Saturday. The Hobby Center, 800 Bagby. For information, call 713-315-2525 or visit arslyricahouston.org. $22 to $75.