Our Proposed Rule Changes For The New XFL

As you’ve unfortunately heard by now, WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon is planning to reboot the XFL in 2020. For those whose memories have mercifully shuffled on to other things, the original XFL was a joint venture between McMahon’s then-WWF and NBC that debuted to impressive ratings in 2001. However, poor quality of play, competition from the NCAA Basketball Tournament, and an overreliance on gimmickry sank the league after one season. Or so we thought.

McMahon has promised changes for this new effort, to wit:

This is the future. And the future moves fast. This is quicker, simpler. Rules, reformed. This is your game safer. This is football reborn. This is gaming and fantasy, this is padded roulette. Make a trade, make a team, make a move, make a bet. This is fans above all. This is maximum action. Less stall more ball. Fewer infractions.



McMahon is promising quicker, safer games (that’ll be a neat trick) and claiming he wants “fan input and integration” to be a key component to development. Because if there's anything America needs, it's giving the kind of people who leave YouTube comments a bigger say. There are also these statements McMahon made about this kinder, gentler league: