A.D. Players Presents Best of Enemies, a Transformative Tale of Love Versus Hate

(L) Alice M. Gatling, Joseph Palmore and (R) Kevin Michael Dean in rehearsal for A.D. Players' production of Best of Enemies by Mark St. Germain, based on the book by Osha Gray Davidson about Ann Atwater and C.P. Ellis.

He was a card-carrying member of the Ku Klux Klan, proud to serve his country and family as Grand Cyclops and absolutely, positively convinced that his path was righteous and true. But when C. P. Ellis was invited to serve on an open forum about school problems in Durham, South Carolina, he realized he needed to attend lest the white voice go unheard, and that's when things turned strange.

What happened during those intense 1970s charrette meetings is now the stuff of legend. Forced to collaborate with African-American civil rights activist Ann Atwater, whom he regarded as one of the meanest black women he had ever seen, the unlikely pair soon found common ground. It seems they both just wanted to help their people.

That meeting of minds was documented in The Best of Enemies: Race and Redemption in the New South, a book by Osha Gray Davidson originally published in 1996. The message — that we all have more in common than we could ever imagine — remains relevant today and playwright Mark St. Germain's play, based on the book, had its world premiere in 2012. A.D. Players has scheduled Best of Enemies to run during Black History Month, with its opening day set for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.