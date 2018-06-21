A Pup's Tale: What Happens After "Take Your Dog To Work Day"?

The dog days of summer are upon us. With that, there is also the 20th anniversary of Pet Sitters International's self-declared "Take Your Dog To Work Day" on June 22. While we can't assure that your employer may allow you to bring a dog to work, we can all but guarantee there will be a renewed interest in bringing a furry friend into the household after this day, which is why we've compiled a list of things to think about for new pet owners.

For first time pet owners, or for people who haven't had a dog in the home since Madonna was relevant, here's a refresher list of things you might want to think about before making this lifestyle change.

Making the Choice to Adopt:

Adopting a dog from a shelter is a noble action. There is no right or wrong choice about which canine to bring home — just make sure that the breed, size and age are the right fit for everyone in the house. With that said, adopting one of our friends in need has many benefits.

Julie Kuenstle, director of communications and marketing with the Houston SPCA, says, "When adoption takes place, you save a life. You give an animal a second chance at life. Then, you take your dog for a walk, and you’re excited about your new family member. Now, you’re sharing the awesome blessing of adoption with your community. You’re doing more than giving an animal a second chance. You’re also helping your community by sharing all the benefits of adoption."

She continues, "People don’t realize that after they adopt an animal what it does for them. It’s very well known that animals have a tendency to lower our blood pressure and make us calm. That’s why they bring animals to veterans who have PTSD. Plus, they’re so darn cute."

Kuenstle also says not to discount senior dogs. "Senior dogs are awesome because they’re already potty trained and in a routine. They have gone through the puppy stage of chewing everything, and they are a great choice if you want a dog that’s more chill and wants to hang out."

The Houston SPCA also sets up the pet owner for a successful life with Fido. Included in the price of adoption is spaying/neutering, a microchip, a first bag of dog food, a wellness evaluation and all age appropriate vaccinations. For $95 to $195 a pop, depending on certain factors, that's quite the bargain.

While this day is mostly about the dogs, the Houston SPCA also helps find homes for cats, horses, ferrets, rabbits, guinea pigs, small rodents, pet birds and farm animals. See more information on their web site.

EXPAND You scream, I scream, Kiki screams for dog treats. Photo by Mandy Reiss

Opting for a Dog Trainer:

Mandy Reiss with Man's Best Friend at 2331 Bingle says dogs might need some training if they exhibit behaviors like excessive jumping, play biting, pulling on the leash, general bad manners, housebreaking issues or getting excited around other dogs.

"We teach you how to communicate with your dog. We teach you what well-behaved dogs do, and we teach [the human] how to communicate with the dog. It's about 10 percent dog training and 90 percent human training. Dogs are really simple. Humans need more work."

The training at Man's Best Friend takes place over two weeks, but the job is up to the caretakers to continue the conditioning at home so the dog learns right from wrong for the long run.

"People train their pets around the clock, 24-hours a day, day-in and day-out," she says. "We give the dog 14 days of education, and you have to go home and finish it. Training a dog takes years and years, and if you don't keep up with it, the dog goes back to the way it originally was."

When selecting a trainer, there are many options, so Reiss says the most important things to look for are experience and passion from the trainer.

