Houston's Best Bets This Weekend: Hotter Than Hell Burlesque

EXPAND Trials were meant to be seen and this one is no different. Photo by Pin Lim

Judas has a lot to answer for, the feigned loyalty to Jesus followed by the betrayal heard around the world. But if you play devil's advocate and consider his point of view, then was it really all that wrong? Find out in the trial of the century in The Last Days of Judas Iscariot this weekend at Chelsea Market Theater, and keep reading for more of this weekend's best bets.

EXPAND This case is about to get heated. Photo by Pin Lim

The Last Days of Judas Iscariot at Chelsea Market Theater

Friday, 7:30 p.m.

4617 Montrose

A very strange trial is about to take place in a town called Hope, located in downtown Purgatory, where criminal defense attorney Fabiana Aziza Cunningham has filed for an appeal on behalf of her catatonic client, Judas Iscariot, who has been sentenced to hell. Her opponent is El Fayoumy, the prosecuting attorney from hell, literally from hell. The full-length play by Stephen Adly Guirgis also features expert witnesses Sigmund Freud and Satan. For information, call 281-892-1323 or visit facebook.com/gravityplayers. $25.



Clearly Ms. Redd knows how to keep the summer steamy. Photo by Alvarado

Hotter Than Hell Burlesque at The Heights Theater

Friday, 9 p.m.

339 West 19th

What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, but what happens when Vegas talent turns up in the Bayou City? H-Town will be scorching when La Divina Productions presents Hotter Than Hell Burlesque at The Heights Theater, with headliner (and Vegas import) Ms. Redd. Joining her on stage for this sizzling performance are Grace Gotham (New York City), La Divina and Minxie Mimieux (Dallas), Rosalee Bloom (Arkansas) and Houston's own Honey Moonpie and Sivene DeLynn. Insiders will recognize Mimieux from her crowning as Queen of Burlesque last year at the New Orleans Burlesque Festival. For information, call 713-861-6070 or visit theheightstheater.com. $25 to $180.

One scoop of chocolate please? Photo courtesy of Chocolate Wasted Ice Cream

Ice Cream Social and Pop Up Market at East End Market

Friday, 6 p.m.

2800 Navigation

Ice cream trucks and the hunt for them is never ending. You hear their call but can never quite pin them down. This Friday though is your chance to lock your spot in the ice cream line you've been secretly dying for all summer. It's an Ice Cream Social at Chocolate Wasted Ice Cream, where the event plans to help to local schools and their wish list of school supplies. Get a free sweet treat in exchange for a school supply off their wish list. For information, call 281-935-4099 or visit facebook.com/chocolatewastedicecream. Free.

New to Houston, but proving themselves tasty is Krisp Bird & Batter, stop by their booth to get a taste of what they're krispin' up. Photo by Gwendolyn Knapp

Southern Fried Chicken Festival at Levy Park

Saturday, 4 p.m.

3801 Eastside