Thousands Flock To Mardi Gras Celebrations In Galveston

Galveston kicked off its 12-day Mardi Gras celebration over the weekend as thousands of revelers flocked to the island for beads, drinks and parades. The first weekend featured the Funky Uptown Umbrella Brigade Parade, Galveston Pride Parade, Mystic Krewe of Aquarius Kick-Off Parade, Zaniest Golf Cart Parade, Art Car Parade and Krewe of Gambrinus Parade.

The fun returns to the island this weekend with the Danny Weber Memorial Fire Truck Parade, All Krewe Parade, Krewe of Maximilian Parade, Mardi Gras King's Parade, Les Bon Temps Roule Parade, Knights of Momus Grand Night Parade on Saturday and the Shriners Hospital and Sunshine Kids Parade, Krewe of Barkus & Meoux Parade and Firefighters Children's Parade on Sunday.

Also be sure to catch the Krewe d'Espirit Rosaire Battle of the Bands on Saturday. The nearly-a-fortnight celebration wraps up on Fat Tuesday itself, February 28.

