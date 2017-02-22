menu

Thousands Flock To Mardis Gras Celebrations In Galveston


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Thousands Flock To Mardis Gras Celebrations In Galveston

Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at 4:33 p.m.
By Houston Press
A A

Galveston kicked off its 12-day Mardis Gras celebration over the weekend as thousands of revelers flocked to the island for beads, drinks and parades. The first weekend featured the Funky Uptown Umbrella Brigade Parade, Galveston Pride Parade, Mystic Krewe of Aquarius Kick-Off Parade, Zaniest Golf Cart Parade, Art Car Parade and Krewe of Gambrinus Parade.

The fun returns to the island this weekend with the Danny Weber Memorial Fire Truck Parade, All Krewe Parade, Krewe of Maximilian Parade, Mardis Gras King's Parade, Les Bon Temps Roule Parade, Knights of Momus Grand Night Parade on Saturday and the Shriners Hospital and Sunshine Kids Parade, Krewe of Barkus & Meoux Parade and Firefighters Children's Parade on Sunday.

Also be sure to catch the Krewe d'Espirit Rosaire Battle of the Bands on Saturday. The nearly-a-fortnight celebration wraps up on Fat Tuesday itself, February 28.

Houston Press

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2017 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >