Sunrise over Houston
Photo by Geoffrey Lyon

Celebrating the Summer Solstice Around Houston

Houston Press | June 20, 2018 | 7:57am
Pagans or not, humans throughout the Northern Hemisphere mark this Thursday as the Summer Solstice, the day marking the longest day and the shortest night they'll have in all of 2018. (Of course if you're in the Southern Hemisphere the complete reverse is true and you're really waiting for the winter solstice.

So just where should you mark this day in Houston if you don't have quite enough money set aside or energy stored up to greet the sun at dawn at Stonehenge?

A get together planned for June 21.
Photo courtesy of the Boardwalk Towne Lake

The Boardwalk Towne Lake is hosting a special Summer Solstice event on Thursday from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Adrian Michael, a local musician featured on Season 10 of American Idol will be performing.

A 25th floor Sky View Lounge view at the Residences at Kirby CollectionEXPAND
Photo by Geoffrey Lyon

The Residences at Kirby Collection features a one acre outdoor terrace, featuring a pool, cabanas, outdoor kitchen, picnic-style grills, fire pit, dog park, greenspace, all with unobstructed views of Downtown and the Galleria.

Also a  25th Floor Sky View Lounge with panoramic views of the entire city, providing perfect views to the east and west – featuring views of Downtown, Uptown and the Galleria.

A baby sea turtle on Padre Island National Seashore.EXPAND
Photo courtesy of NPS.gov

Or just go out to one of the many Texas state parks within a day's drive of Houston and we can promise you early morning glories galore. 

 
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 28-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.

