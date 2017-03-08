menu

Todd Waite Prepares to Play God at the Alley Theatre

Fourth Wall Theatre Company Reads Women's Voices at Spring Street Studio


Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at 8 a.m.
By Margaret Downing
Todd Waite ready to take on his role as God.
Photo by Lynn Lane
This is a God who likes theatricality, in fact so much that he's decided to deliver his new Ten Commandments  to audiences through his intermediaries and wingmen  (groan) the archangels Gabriel (John Feltch)) and Michael (Emily Trask).

Todd Waite has never played God before but that’s what he will be doing when An Act of God opens.

The one-act which clocks in somewhere in the 75- to 90-minute range (they’re still working on the timing) by 13-time Emmy® Award winner David Javerbaum (The Daily Show) has its more serious moments but for the most part, this is above all a comedy Waite says.

“This God has a sense of irony. He’s humorous, he’s wry, he’s smart, he’s a little petulant at times and forgiving in moments as well but mostly he’s funny. I wouldn’t say he’s the God they know in King Lear.”

He describes the outfit he wears as "something somebody in the Vatican who wants to becomes Pope in ten years secretly puts on in their bedroom. It's definitely clerical in its feel but it has a little bling to it."

Performances are scheduled for March 22 through April 16 at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays; 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.Neuhaus Theatre at the Alley Theatre, 615 Texas. For information call 713-229-5700 or visit alleytheatre.org. $53-$105.

Margaret Downing
Margaret Downing is the editor-in-chief who oversees the Houston Press newsroom and its print and online publications. An award-winning journalist, in addition to editing, she frequently writes on a wide range of subjects.
Alley Theatre
615 Texas Ave.
Houston, TX 77002

713-220-5700

www.alleytheatre.org

