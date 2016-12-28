menu

Typhoon Texas Transforms for WinterFest


Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at 11:40 a.m.
By Houston Press
Typhoon Texas, Katy's new, sprawling 43-acre water park, opened just in time for Memorial Day this year.
But when temperatures finally cooled (well, sort of) this fall, the park transformed itself completely.

Since Thanksgiving Typhoon Texas has put on WinterFest, an outdoor holiday-themed festival. Attractions include a giant slide, ice skating, light displays, Santa Claus and his workshop (for kids), a bar (for their parents) and concessions. Tickets are $20 for children and $25 for adults.

WinterFest runs through December 31.

