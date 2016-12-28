Typhoon Texas Transforms for WinterFest
Typhoon Texas, Katy's new, sprawling 43-acre water park, opened just in time for Memorial Day this year.
But when temperatures finally cooled (well, sort of) this fall, the park transformed itself completely.
Since Thanksgiving Typhoon Texas has put on WinterFest, an outdoor holiday-themed festival. Attractions include a giant slide, ice skating, light displays, Santa Claus and his workshop (for kids), a bar (for their parents) and concessions. Tickets are $20 for children and $25 for adults.
WinterFest runs through December 31.
Get the Theater Newsletter
Get a rundown of upcoming theater events and ticket deals in Houston.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
11th Annual AdvoCare V100 Texas Bowl
TicketsWed., Dec. 28, 4:00pm
-
The Book of Mormon (Touring)
TicketsTue., Jan. 3, 7:30pm
-
The Book of Mormon (Touring)
TicketsWed., Jan. 4, 7:30pm
-
"A Thousand Clowns"
TicketsFri., Jan. 6, 8:00pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!