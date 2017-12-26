It's Time For Urban Harvest's Annual Fruit Tree Sale

Fruit trees don't give you that instant return that annuals or even perennials do. They usually take a few years to take off, to grow enough and bud and be able to produce fruit. You can forget about any shade from them for years.

At the end of one whole summer when the only return on your investment is one solitary lemon, it can seem a discouraging enterprise. They can be sensitive and fall victim to either drought or freezing conditions. And aphids.

But the awe-inspiring wonder — especially if you didn't grow up in a tropical climate — of being able to pick your own tangelos, lemons or limes in your own yard in Houston is hard to beat. And although people tend to tuck these trees away in their backyards, they have a certain beauty all their own.