menu

Verdi's Requiem Takes Center Stage at HGO, Finally


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Verdi's Requiem Takes Center Stage at HGO, Finally

Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at 7 a.m.
By Margaret Downing
Verdi's Requiem
Verdi's Requiem
Photo courtesy Houston Grand Opera
A A

It took the Super Bowl to bring Verdi's Requiem to Houston Grand Opera.

No really, we're not making this up. We got it straight from the mouth of HGO chorus master Richard Bado.

While Guiseppe Verdi's oratorio, written to honor the memory of a friend, is fairly regularly performed all over the world, it hadn't made an appearance with the Houston Grand Opera.

Bado explained that leading up to the big game, HGO’s performance home at the Wortham Center was taken over by Super Bowl personnel. So the opera needed to plan for something that could rehearse anywhere and voila, the 93-minute, one-act oratorio fit the bill.

Upcoming Events

Coincidentally, it was something that Bado, now in his 24th year as chorus master, has wanted to do for a long time. Four soloists and 120 choristers (HGO’s Aida had only 80) will run a roller coaster of emotions from loss and fear to hope and joy with Artistic and Music Director Patrick Summers conducting.

“The emotional journey the audience will go through is huge,” Bado says. “It’s a theatrical, dramatic event. This will be one of the high points of my career here.”

Performances  are scheduled for February 10-18 at 7:30 p.m. Fridays, Wednesday and Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday. . Wortham Center, 501 Texas. For information call 713-228-6737 or visit houstongrandopera.org. $15 - $240.

Margaret Downing
Margaret Downing is the editor-in-chief who oversees the Houston Press newsroom and its print and online publications. An award-winning journalist, in addition to editing, she frequently writes on a wide range of subjects.
Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Wortham Theater Center
More Info
More Info

500 Texas
Houston, TX 77002

713-237-1439

www.worthamcenter.org

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2017 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >