Visual Artists: the Houston Press is in Search of Exhibitors for Artopia 2017

Image courtesy of 9th Annual Houston Press Artopia®

If you're a visual artist ready to step into the spotlight, then consider showing your art at the 9th Annual Houston Press Artopia®, a celebration of culture, fashion, music, food and especially art. It's one of the hippest parties of the season, even if we do say so ourselves, and offers a great way to get your work in front of thousands of aficionados.

As we plan for the big event, we're on the lookout for visual artists to show their stuff on both floors of the two-story Winter Street Studios.

Painters, sculptors, filmmakers, light artists, photographers, conceptual and mixed-media artists are all invited to apply, though our greatest need is for 2-D, wall-hung artworks.

For details on how to apply and what to expect if you're selected, keep reading.

EXPAND 2016 Artopia exhibitor Reece Carnley created large scale abstract pieces using a medium everyone is familiar with: blood. Photo by Lisandro Sanchez

Artopia® is a curated show, and we have space limitations, so not every applicant will be accepted. Selected artists will be assigned exhibition space (each space is different, though the average is ten feet in height and 16 feet wide). Artists are responsible for load-in and load-out duties the weekend of January 28. Any sales from the show go 100 percent to the artist. Artopia® 2017 has an all-adult vibe, so all artists must be 21 years of age or older. There is no fee to participate, and artists receive two general admission tickets to the popular event.

To apply, send small JPEG images of three to five works you would exhibit if selected and a couple of sentences about yourself to: artopia@houstonpress.com.

We want to see images of works you would show if selected, not a survey of your entire career or images from works you no longer own.

If you're interested in showing film, video, sculpture or other art that will require special arrangements, please note that in your message.

The deadline for submissions is 5 p.m. Thursday, December 22, 2016. All artists will receive notification of their status (accepted or declined) no later than Thursday, December 29.

EXPAND We're on the lookout for visual artists for the 9th Annual Houston Press Artopia®. Photo by Lisandro Sanchez

Houston Press Artopia is set for 8 to 11 p.m. January 28, 2017 at Winter Street Studios, 2101 Winter Street. For information, visit microapp.houstonpress.com/artopia/2017. Prices vary.

