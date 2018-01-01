Transmutative Artist Deredia Celebrates Spherical Perfection in Houston Exhibit

Photo courtesy of the artist and Art of the World Gallery

Energia Atavica by Jorge Jiménez Martínez (art name Deredia) is on view January 19-March 17 at Art of the World Gallery.

Sometimes even the longest journeys come full circle, with the answer having been there all along, even from the beginning. And so it went for Latin American artist Jorge Jiménez Martínez who, at the young age of 22, traveled to Italy on a study grant where he explored Europe and Renaissance history.

Those travels and education only served to deepen his sense of culture, causing him to reflect back on his time in Costa Rica, and especially the monumental granite spheres created by a pre-Columbian civilization in the Borucas.

Today the artist delves obsessively into the perfect beauty of the sphere to create bronze and marble sculptures, many of which also are monumental in scale, and that explore sacred geometry and sphericity in a style labeled transmutative symbolism.