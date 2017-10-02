Ogle Red Carpet Couture in MFAH's Oh-So-Fab Oscar de la Renta Exhibit

Designer Oscar de la Renta poses with models after the showing of his spring 1996 collection in New York, November 1995. Photo by Paul Hurschmann/AP Photo, courtesy of the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston

From Hollywood icons to bona fide royalty and First Ladies Jacqueline Kennedy and Laura Bush, women would clamor for the privilege of wearing Dominican fashion designer Oscar de la Renta's clothes. This fall, the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston is showcasing his life and work through almost 70 ensembles in “The Glamour and Romance of Oscar de la Renta”; there’s even a local connection.

“There are works from our own collection as well as loans from local Houstonians,” says Cindi Strauss, the museum's Sara and Bill Morgan Curator of Decorative Arts, Craft and Design, who collaborated with former editor-at-large for Vogue magazine André Leon Talley (and others) in curating the show.

(L) Silk taffeta and satin gown worn by Mica Ertegun in 2001, (center) silk shantung evening ensemble from the Collection of Alexandra Kotur, and (R) silk taffeta with beads and sequins, gift of Mercedes Bass. © Photos courtesy of Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco

"Oscar de la Renta has always been incredibly popular in Houston, so it’s really terrific to be able to add the local works to this exhibition that’s otherwise drawn from the Oscar de la Renta, LLC archives, his private archives, as well as the archive of the French house Pierre Balmain, where [he] was director for ten years," says Strauss. Hint: Expect to see at least one piece from Lynn Wyatt's fabulous closet, as well as gowns once worn by Penelope Cruz, Kirsten Dunst and Karlie Kloss. "There are some showstoppers that otherwise are not accessible to the public."

This jewel of an exhibit sparkles with antique furniture, paintings and clips of celebrities wearing his clothes. "We have installed furnishing[s] and paintings that reflect not just his influences, but also his passions," says Strauss. She and co-curator Talley received assistance from fashion historians Molly Sorkin and Jennifer Park. The first room is devoted to Spain, where de la Renta began working for the legendary couturier Cristobal Balenciaga and developed his affinity for embroidery and cascading ruffles.

(L) Model Gunilla in Fiji, 1971, and (R) Penelope Cruz and Oscar de la Renta at Costume Institute Gala in New York City, 2011. (L) Photo by J. P. Zachariasen/Condé Nast via Getty Images and (R) © Kevin Mazur/Wire Image/Getty Images, both courtesy of the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston

"That's followed by a large gallery that looks at the influences of the East and that includes China, Japan, Russia and the Middle East," says Strauss. The romance of this region introduced silk ensembles, furs, jeweled appliqués and harem pants to de la Renta's collections.

André Leon Talley (R) will be in Houston on October 8 to discuss de la Renta's life, influences and style. © Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images, courtesy of Museum of Fine Arts, Houston

Other rooms focus on gardens and their influence in his designs. "Mr. De la Renta was a fabulous gardener himself and he had extensive gardens in his homes in the Dominican Republic and Connecticut, and the garden was a big influence," says Strauss, referring to the designer's botanical themes, floral-printed taffetas and full skirts.

Yet another room is devoted to the dignitaries, celebrities and philanthropists who wore his fashion. "The final gallery of the exhibition we’re calling Icons. There are two monitors in the Icons gallery that will show each of the dresses being worn," says Strauss.

“The Glamour and Romance of Oscar de la Renta” opens October 8, continuing 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 12:15 to 7 p.m. Sundays, through January 28, 1001 Bissonnet, 713-639-7300, mfah.org, free to $25.

Programming inspired by this exhibit includes lectures, concerts, films, exclusive tours and more: