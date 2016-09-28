Weird Homes Tour Houston Gives an Inside Look at the Wacky and Whimsical

EXPAND Victoria and Jay Wehnert’s 1897 Victorian farmhouse is one of the oldest houses in historic Houston Heights, and it's one of the stops on the First Annual Weird Homes Tour Houston. Photo courtesy of Weird Homes Tour™

Austin doesn't have a lock on weird, and the inaugural Weird Homes Tour Houston – with thousands of hippos, an old fire station and an eclectic mix of tramp and outsider art – just might prove the point.

If you've ever driven past a house that's peppered with whimsical lawn sculptures, or wondered how some of our most talented local artists live, then this self-paced tour is your backstage pass to weird and wonderful.

“For us, we really started it to highlight artists, to really let artists show off their work, their architecture, their design,” says David J. Neff, co-owner of Weird Homes Tour™, along with his wife Chelle Neff (who founded the tours in Austin). The Houston tour is co-produced by Houston-based Lott Entertainment.

With so many big box stores here in town, it's hard to break out of the mold and do something different when designing your personal living spaces. “I hope people come and take home some of the interesting design aesthetics,” says Neff. “You might not build a slide, but you might do a fascinating skull painting.”

Signing up for the tour gets you the addresses to at least six houses, and you can decide how long you want to explore each stop's nooks and crannies as you drive your way along the tour. The artist homeowners are present, which makes for some great conversation: Why, exactly, did you decorate your house with 2,000 hippopotami?

Visionary artist Erma Lee created a magical garden, and it's one of the stops on the First Annual Weird Homes Tour Houston. Photo courtesy of Weird Homes Tour™

“I think Erma [Lee]'s house will be spectacular. She's been a fixture in Houston for such a long time,” says Neff about the outsider artist with a magical garden who put down roots at an historic fire station. “The bed frames, a lot of the art she does, folks kind of hire her to do weird, whimsical and interesting landscaping.”

Neff says he's also interested in Sue Shefman's house. “She has the Hippolotofus house. It's a society of people who love hippos, [they] have been around since the 1980s and Sue has around 2,000 hippos in her house. People will be fascinated trying to count them, the ones that are hidden in the art.”

EXPAND We can't think of a better place for a hippo. After viewing Sue Shefman's house on the First Annual Weird Homes Tour Houston, you just might want to join the Hippolotofus Society. Photo courtesy of Weird Homes Tour™

The tour also takes the curious to Dawn Fudge's 8,000-square foot warehouse (purchased from the Tejano band La Mafia), art car artist Bonnie Blue (famous for painting people on rocks, including Bill Murray), outsider artist Barbara Kimzey (she's quite the collector), and the 5,000-square foot home/studio of Beverley and Wayne Gilbert (we're sworn to secrecy on this one).

The VIP pass grants access to two additional homes, plus a hip after-party which makes the upgrade a must-do. If you've ever wanted to check out the private digs above Dean's and notsuoH, this is your chance to explore 10,000 square feet of stuff, with art installations and leftovers from previous tenants dating back to 1929 (including remnants from four clothing stores, a jewelry store and a pawn shop).

While the Neffs' first goal was to support artists, they also are longtime advocates for affordable housing. They're giving ten percent of ticket sales to the local nonprofit Avenue CDC, with a focus on the near Northside and Washington Avenue communities.

First Annual Weird Homes Tour Houston is 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. October 8, with a VIP party from 6 to 9 p.m. For information, call 512-308-6215 or visit weirdhomestour.com. $25 to $45.

