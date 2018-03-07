Houston's 2018 St. Patrick's Day Guide: Parties, Concerts and Irish Shenanigans

As luck of the Irish would have it, Saint Patrick's Day falls on a Saturday this year; but the good times start well before the holiday. From Irish whiskey dinners and Celtic rock shows to pre-Paddy’s Day shenanigans and green beer-fueled patio parties, there is no shortage of ways to channel your inner Irishman in Houston this St. Patrick’s Day.

Saturday, March 10

The Gorgeous Gael, 5555 Morningside

Pregame for the holiday at the Rice Village pub’s St. Practice Day party, featuring green beer, party favors, Jameson and Guinness promotions and traditional Irish music.

Griff’s, 3416 Roseland

Griff’s will host its 21st annual Irish Cook-off and Music Festival from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Teams, 18 of them to be exact, will be competing in the categories of Irish Stew, Chicken, Chili, Desserts and Irish Open Dish; and live music will be playing throughout the day.

Sunday, March 11

The Gorgeous Gael, 5555 Morningside

Get Irish whiskey tastings from 2 to 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 13

The Goose's Acre, 21 Waterway

Enjoy an Irish Whiskey Dinner — featuring Irish whiskeys from Bushmills — beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The Gorgeous Gael, 5555 Morningside

The Rice Village pub will host its Steak Night, Irish-style, with green beer and a DJ.

Griff's, 3416 Roseland

The Irish pub will be hosting its 8th Annual Corn Hole Tournament and Steak Night from 7 to 10 p.m. Entry is $10.00 per person.

Wednesday, March 14

The Gorgeous Gael, 5555 Morningside

Guests are invited to an exclusive Guinness & Jameson Irish Dinner at The Gael, starting with a reception at 6:30 p.m. and followed by a three-course dinner at 7 p.m. Cost is $50 per person including food and beverage. Call 832-667-8321.

Thursday, March 15

Irish Pub Kenneally’s, 2111 South Shepherd

Irish stout rock band the Blaggards will be jamming out at Irish Pub Kenneally’s from 7 to 11 p.m.

The Gorgeous Gael, 5555 Morningside

Celtic folk group The Godfrey Rangers Band will be playing live at 8 p.m.

Friday, March 16

The Goose's Acre, 21 Waterway

The Woodlands’ favorite Irish pub will be kicking things off with a Pre-Paddy Day party from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

The Gorgeous Gael, 5555 Morningside

It’s the Calm Before the Storm, with a party, live music and green beer starting at 6 p.m.

Irish Pub Kenneally’s, 2111 South Shepherd

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Eve with singing, dancing and local music. The party starts at 7 p.m.

Lucky’s Pub, 801 Saint Emanuel

Celebrate Saint Patrick’s Eve, Times Square style. Instead of dropping a ball, Lucky’s Pub will be ringing in St. Patrick’s Day with a midnight leprechaun drop, dropping its leprechaun 40 feet into a delicious pot of Irish Stout. The green keg will be tapped at 7 p.m. with the DJ starting at 8 p.m. Tickets are free to the first 500 to sign up and $10 after that.

Friday, March 16 through Sunday, March 18

3rd Floor, Irish Cowboy and Pub Fiction; IC: 2300 Louisiana; 3rd Floor/PF: 2303 Smith

This powerhouse trio will be hosting its annual Midtown’s Biggest Saint Patty’s Day from Friday, March 16 through Sunday, March 18. Party goers can expect green beer, over 45,000 square feet of party space, DJs, live music and weekend long. Tickets are $20 and include access to all three venues all three days.

EXPAND The Houston St. Patrick's Day Parade will run for its 59th year. Photo by Lawrence Elizabeth Knox

St Patrick's Day: Saturday, March 17

Houston St. Patrick’s Day Parade

The 59th Annual Houston St. Patrick’s Day Parade is historically one of the largest in the U.S., including over 100 entries. The two-hour route will start at noon at the Clock Tower at Minute Maid Park on Texas, continuing west bound.

Baker St. Pub & Grill; Katy, 23501 Cinco Ranch; Sugar Land, 15970 City Walk; The Woodlands, 25 Waterway

All locations will be celebrating with live music, green beer, tons of Guinness and no cover all day.

Boo Coo's Sports Bar & Lounge, 1664 FM 1960 West

The Luck of the Irish party will run from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m., with $5 green beers and a coin hunt for prizes.

Clutch Bar, 5334 Washington

Lincoln Bar, 5110 Washington

The third annual “The Green Mile” St. Patrick’s Day celebration will take place at Clutch Bar, Lincoln Bar and more, with a “Drunken Irish Dash” and obstacles at each bar. Tickets are $5 to $15.

Downtown Saint Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl

Don your finest leprechaun costume and “kiss me” pin to crawl through Downtown hotspots like Christian’s Tailgate, Bovine & Barley, Dean’s, Molly’s Pub and Springbok, plus Midtown bars like Saint Dane’s, Komodo Pub and Belle Station. Tickets are $35 for one or $40 for both and include access to bars and drink specials, a tshirt, wristband, cup and koozie.

The Goose's Acre, 21 Waterway

The St. Patty’s party runs from all days long, with doors opening for breakfast at 8 a.m. Live music starts at noon, and the event will be 21-and-up from 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. Expect Irish dancers, bagpipers, green beer and fun.

The Gorgeous Gael, 5555 Morningside

The Irish pub’s main event will feature traditional Irish breakfast, music, DJs, green beer, giveaways and more. The party starts at 8 a.m. and runs all day.

Griff's, 3416 Roseland

Shake your shamrocks at Griff’s annual St. Patrick’s Day bash, featuring green beer, Jameson, corn beef and cabbage, Irish dancers, bagpipers, two stages for live music and a DJ. The party goes on from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Tickets are $5 pre-sale and $15 at the door.

Henderson Heights, 908 Henderson

The pub will be throwing a no-cover party from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., with car bombs, food and drink specials, free Jameson t-shirts and live music,

Howl at the Moon, 612 Hadley

The dueling piano bar’s St. Patrick’s Day Extravaganza features $3 green beers and $7 Jameson car bombs from 4 to 8 p.m. and $10 green tea mini-buckets all night. Doors open at 4 p.m., with the show starting at 5 p.m. and an appetizer buffet from 6 to 8 p.m.

Irish Pub Kenneally’s, 2111 South Shepherd

Hit the pub’s 35th annual “Under the Tent” party for live music, Irish step dancing, bagpipers and traditional tastes from Guinness bread to Irish stew (available at lunch).

Johnny McElroy's Irish Pub & Patio, 1223 Waugh

The third annual St. Patrick’s Day party starts at 11 a.m., with green beer, Irish car bombs, Guinness, Irish coffee and green shots, plus bagpipers.

King’s BierHaus, 2044 East T C Jester

One of King's BierHaus’ biggest celebrations of the year (aside from Oktoberfest, of course) kicks off on Saturday, March 17. Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with specials on green beer, Irish Whiskies, Irish beers and select food items. The party starts when King's opens its doors and there will be live Irish music from 5 to 10 p.m.

Lion's Heart Event Center, 5610 Forney

Enjoy a “St. Rakas Day” concert and celebration featuring hip-hop group Los Rakas, a fire-breathing belly dancer, food trucks, free booze for VIPs and a blacklight rave. The party goes on from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. and tickets are $20 to $50.

Lucky’s Pub, 801 Saint Emanuel

Houston’s biggest Saint Patty’s Day festival will feature three stages of live music, green beer, leprechauns and bagpipers, a live broadcast from 94.5 The Buzz and Rod Ryan Live, and the announcement of the Saint Patrick’s Day parade float winners. Tickets are $10 in advance and $60 to $100 for VIP. The shenanigans will also go on at the Katy location of Lucky's Pub, 17754 Katy.

Market Square Park, 301 Milam

Get lucky with a ton-o-Irish fun in Historic Market Square. After the parade, make your way to the Downtown’s Historic District, where you can find green beer and great eats; then head to the park for festive fun and live music by Celtic rock band, Murder the Stout, at 6 p.m. The concert is free to attend.

McGonigel’s Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk

The 29th annual family-friendly St. Patrick’s Day celebration showcases traditional Irish music, dance and food under the big top tent, with doors opening at 11 a.m. Feast on fish and chips, shepherd’s pie, beef Guinness, corned beef and cabbage and homemade bread pudding with Jameson Irish Whiskey Sauce. In addition to live Irish music all day long, entertainment includes the Irish Faerie’s to teach the children an Irish song and dance; a vintage trailer photo booth for a keepsake photo; bagpipers and traditional Irish dancers; a live music. Seating for the faerie tea party is limited, be sure to purchase your Faerie Tea Party ticket in advance. Tickets are $22 for general admission, $15 for children 12 and under, and $25 for the Children’s Tea Time (suggest for children ages 5 and up; includes the children’s general admission for the festival, as well as entrance to Faerie Land). Emerald Reserved Seating is available for $60.

Mo's Irish Pub, 138 Vintage Park

Hit this Irish pub for an all-day party beginning at 10 a.m. The party will include bagpipers, Irish dancers and giveaways, plus live music.

Molly’s Pub, multiple locations

With watering holes around the city, Molly’s will celebrate with Irish fun, including drink specials, green beer, Irish stew, shepherd’s pie, corned beef, Irish dancers, bagpipers, leprechauns and live entertainment.

Pheonix on Westheimer, 1915 Westheimer

This family and dog friendly St. Patrick’s Day party will showcase activities for kids of all ages.

Pimlico Irish Pub, 810 Waugh

Celebrate St. Paddy’s Day at this true Irish bar (with one of the finest pints of Guinness in town). The indoor and parking lot party starts at 8 a.m., with the day featuring live music, giveaways, green beer a photo booth and plenty of shenanigans.

Raven Tower, 310 North

Raven Tower will be serving up two locally made Irish Red Ales ? 11 Below Brewery’s ‘Dublin Me Luck’ and Texas Beer Refinery’s ‘Redneck Red’ ? both on draft for $4. Party goers can also enjoy a shot of Jameson Caskmates IPA Edition for $4 with the purchase of any draft beer.

Saint Arnold Brewery, 2000 Lyons

Houston's oldest craft brewery will be hosting a no-cover Saint Patrick’s Day bash from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (plus a $40 Irish breakfast in the Investors Pub from 10 a.m to noon). Guests can expect a stage in the parking lot, special stout beer releases throughout the day, food trucks, and the Donegal Beard Growing Competition and World Elevated Beer Pouring Competition.

Town Green Park, 2099 Lake Robbins

The second annual Woodlands Shamrock Shindig offers green beer, Irish beer, live music and bagpipers, food trucks and vendors, and a kids zone. General admission is $5 or $60 for VIP.

Watson’s House of Ales, 14656 Grisby

This Saint Patrick’s Day Patio Party will feature live music, green beer, eats and no cover from noon to 2 a.m.

White Oak Bars

The Patty'O Party on White Oak invites locals to pop into Christian’s Tailgate, Fitzgerald’s, Onion Creek, Public House and Little Woodrow’s to collect a coin at each. Gather all five and earn a special prize. The crawl starts at 2 p.m. and best dressed leprechauns can battle for a "Pot O'Gold" at Fitzgerald’s at 7 p.m.

