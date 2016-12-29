Where to Watch New Year's Eve Fireworks Around Houston

The city of Houston isn't sponsoring a New Year's Eve fireworks display this year. A review of many of our local parties, even ones sponsored by local governments, shows a preference for dropping balloons or showering party-goers with confetti.

But if you're one of those people determined to see fireworks — and you don't want to risk losing some fingers in an at-home DIY attempt, then still opportunities available in some of the nearby cities.

New Year's Eve Family Celebration

This is a family one with fireworks at 10 p.m. courtesy of Boardwalk FantaSea Fireworks with live music in the plaza. Kemah Boardwalk, 215 Kipp Avenue, Kemah.

New Year's Eve on the Square

There's a children's celebration from 7-9 p.m. with an adult one from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Valet services will be standing by and if you want to duck out to a nearby restaurant, pedi-cabs are available. Sugar Land Town Square, 2711 Plaza Drive, Sugar Land. $25.

2017 New Years Countdown Party at La Torretta Lake Resort & Spa

Tickets to this Montgomery County blowout cover a four-hour open bar and a $500 chip for the casino as well as dancing with DJ-Orbit. They even toss in a breakfast burrito. La Torretta, 600 La Torretta Boulevard, Montgomery. $99.90 - $179.90.

NY Eve Fireworks Dinner Cruise - Kemah

This is a chance to cruise on the high seas while building up to the late night crescendo action. Or watch from the shore if you don't want to pay to come aboard. Saturday boarding 8-9 p.m., cruising 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Departure from the kemah Boardwalk. $159.99 per person.