Celebrating Women of Classic Horror at 14 Pews

Classic horror films over the history of cinema are full of towering men like Bela Lugosi, Boris Karloff, Vincent Price and others. Women, though, also made their mark on the genre during the pre-slasher era, sometimes in startling ways. Houston author and horror scholar Frank J. Dello Stritto (Vampire Over London, A Quaint & Curious Volume of Forgotten Lore) is teaming up with 14 Pews in a series called Big Girls Don’t Scream to celebrate the variety of roles women have played starting from the birth of the horror film. Every Wednesday in April, he will present one film accompanied by a brief talk that highlights the scream queens of yesteryear.

“I was glad to do this because there’s this notion that all women in horror movies were victims, says Dello Stritto. “There’s no shortage, but there are also some strong characters, including some strong monsters.”

Spanning from the 1930s through the 1960s, Dello Stritto has chosen four films, some well-known and some more obscure. The first is Merian C. Cooper’s 1935 adaptation of the H. Rider Haggard adventure novel She. The film follows Randolph Scott as Leo Vincey, heir to a large estate who goes on a quest to seek the Fountain of Youth supposedly discovered by his ancestor. In the course of film he is set upon by cannibals ruled by She Who Must Be Obeyed, played by Helen Gahagan.