Where to Watch Fourth of July Fireworks in Houston and Surrounding Areas

The Fourth of July means a midweek day off from work (for most), a celebration of our nation's independence and a chance to get together with family and friends. In the Houston and surrounding areas we've got fireworks displays, patriotic music, a bikini foam party and much more. But don't wait until Independence Day because the party starts now and continues all summer.

Wednesday, June 27

Memorial City has been honoring our military each Wednesday with Stars & Stripes at The Lawn, but this week seems even more patriotic as we gear up for Independence Day. At 5 p.m. enjoy a 30-minute patriotic flag and music ceremony that pays tribute to our country, military and their families. A local color guard group will present the American flag while a solo trumpeter performs American classics, then stick around afterwards for Boot Camp at The Lawn.

5 to 5:30 p.m. June 27, The Lawn, 971 Bunker Hill (next to Hotel ZaZa), 713-464-8640, memorialcity.com/events, free.

Friday, June 29

The oh-so-private Palm Beach at Moody Gardens has been celebrating all summer with Bands on the Sand and ending each show with fireworks over the pyramids and Offatts Bayou. Come celebrate Independence Day weekend with the Black Light on June 29. (Palm Beach is closed for a private event on June 30.)

6 to 10 p.m. June 29, Palm Beach at Moody Gardens, One Hope Boulevard, Galveston. For information, call 800-582-4673 or visit moodygardens.org. $15.

The Kemah Boardwalk celebrates with Fireworks Fridays at 9:30 p.m. every Friday night during the months of June and July. Watch the pyrotechnics sparkle over Galveston Bay — the June 29 show is paired with the soundtrack from The Greatest Showman — then stay for late-night specials.

9:30 p.m. June 29, Kemah Boardwalk, 2155 Kipp Avenue, Kemah. For information, call 877-285-3624 or visit kemahboardwalk.com. Free.

Saturday, June 30 through Wednesday, July 4



Llano County is celebrating the 49th Annual Independence Day Aquaboom with five days of fun in Kingsland, Texas. The theme of this year’s celebration, presented by the Aquaboom Parks Development and Community Outreach Corporation, is “A Salute to Freedom.”

Kingsland, Texas, 325-388-6211, kingslandaquaboom.org.

Sunday, July 1

Road trip to the country for a Patriotic Concert at Festival Hill, but no need to sweat because the 1,000-seat concert hall is air-conditioned. Conductor Vladimir Kulenovic leads the Texas Festival Orchestra in patriotic favorites including "The Star Spangled Banner," "American Salute" and a trio of works by John Philip Sousa. Concertgoers will enjoy Blue Bell ice cream after the concert.

3 p.m. July 1, Round Top Festival Institute, 248 Jaster Road, Round Top. For information, call 979-249-3129 or visit festivalhill.org. $10 to $45.

Fulshear Freedom Fest kicks off the month of July with live disco music by Le Freak, vendor booths, games and a call for everybody to "red, white and boogie." Don't miss the fireworks show after dark.

6 to 9:30 p.m. July 1, Downtown Fulshear, 8100 FM 359 South, Fulshear. for information, call 832-600-3221 or visit fulshearareachamber.com. Free.

Galveston Island is hosting free Beachfront Fireworks Shows every Sunday night this summer, through September 2. Make the most of your week or weekend in Galveston and catch the fireworks displays over the Gulf of Mexico near Seawall Boulevard and 37th Street.

9 p.m., Seawall Boulevard and 37th Street, Galveston, galveston.com, free.

Tuesday, July 3

Head out to The Woodlands for this free Independence Eve spectacular with the perennial favorite, Houston Symphony: Star-Spangled Salute. This longstanding tradition, now in its 28th year, features the Houston Symphony in a selection of patriotic favorites.

8 p.m. July 3, Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, 2005 Lake Robbins Drive, The Woodlands. For information, call 281-363-3300 or visit woodlandscenter.org. Free.

The City of Stafford's 2018 Independence Day Celebration is set for Tuesday night with Parkay Louie as marshal of the 7 p.m. parade. Jam to sounds by the Art Tigerina Band and also Cecil Shaw and the Allstylz Band, then enjoy the best from food vendors and game booths plus free carnival and hay rides.

7:30 to 11 p.m. July 3, Stafford Centre, 10505 Cash, Stafford. For information, call 281-208-6900 or visit staffordcentre.com. Free.

The Houston Dynamo is hosting its Honoring Our Heroes event beginning with a pre-game flyover by the U.S. Coast Guard. It's the first time Dynamo is hosting Los Angeles FC and players will be wearing jerseys that sport flag-themed numbers. Sign on for a Patriotic Pack and get four tickets and your choice of nachos or a hot dog for a great deal; prices start at just $99. Stay after for a post-game fireworks show courtesy of Kroger.

8 p.m. July 3, BBVA Compass Stadium, 2200 Texas. For information, call 713-547-3000 or visit houstondynamo.com. $32 to $109.

The party starts early when Goode Company Armadillo Palace returns with Red, White, and 'Que (with liberty and tacos for all!). Enjoy live music on the patio beginning at 4 p.m. while The Guzzlers get the dancing started inside. Come hungry and thirsty because they'll be serving up two dollar carnitas tacos and domestic beer for just a sawbuck.

4 to 10 p.m. July 3, Goode Company Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, 713-526-9700, thearmadillopalace.com.



The Houston Symphony returns to Miller Outdoor Theatre for the popular ExxonMobil Summer Symphony Nights: Star Spangled Salute, with patriotic music and spectacular fireworks. Photo by Kennon Evett

Wednesday, July 4, Houston events (scroll down for surrounding areas)



Mayor Sylvester Turner is rolling out the red, white and blue carpet for Houston's signature Independence Day tribute. CITGO Freedom Over Texas kicks off with Cupid ("Cupid Shuffle"), followed by the Mavericks and Chris Young ("Losing Sleep," "I'm Comin' Over"). There's even more live music on multiple stages, a kid zone, salutes to all five branches of the military, set-ups by Houston's pro sports teams and a grand finale fireworks show. New this year: Download their free “Freedom Over Texas” app at Google Play for Android devices (4.1 and higher), or at the Apple App Store for iPhone and iPad devices (iOS 8.0 or later). FOT2018 gives all the info on what to bring and what to leave home, plus the timing of the fireworks.

4 to 10 p.m. July 4, Eleanor Tinsley Park, 500 Allen Parkway. For information, call 832-393-0868 or visit freedomovertexas.org. $8 to $10 (free for children ages 5 and under).



Memorial City's Fourth of July Snow & Ice Celebration is the coolest way to celebrate Independence Day. They've arranged for 30,000 pounds of snow which means we can make snowmen and snow angels, chow down on frozen treats and patriotic eats, and enjoy live music and cotton candy. Don't miss Reverend Butter when he carves out an ice sculpture with a chain saw.

1 to 4 p.m. July 4, The Square at Memorial City, 303 Memorial City Way. For information, visit memorialcity.com/events. Free admission.

The country/rock sounds of Texas Unlimited Band kick off as the sun begins to set with CityCentre's Independence Day Fireworks Spectacular. Enjoy a four hour block of live music plus fireworks from 9:30 to 9:45 p.m.

7 to 11 p.m. July 4, CityCentre, 800 Town & Country Boulevard. For information, call 713-629-5200 or visit citycentrehouston.com/events/detail/independence-day-fireworks-spectacular. Free.

The Houston Symphony returns for this annual celebration on the hill, ExxonMobil Summer Symphony Nights: A Star-Spangled Salute, led by Principal POPS Conductor Steven Reineke and accompanied by vocalist Ryan Silverman (Chicago, The Phantom of the Opera). Hear the 1812 Overture, The Stars and Stripes Forever and other favorites, all topped off by a spectacular fireworks display.

8:30 p.m. July 4, Miller Outdoor Theatre, 6000 Hermann Park Drive. For information, call 281-373-3386 or visit milleroutdoortheatre.com. Free.

Spend the 4th of July at Space Center Houston's Independence Plaza with its shuttle replica Independence. Don't miss the new Mission Mars exhibit and the immersive Above and Beyond tour where visitors soar like a bird, ride an elevator to outer space and fly their own supersonic jet.

9 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 4, Space Center Houston, 1601 Nasa Parkway. For information, call 281-244-2100 or visit spacecenter.org. $24.95 to $36.

This is the sort of protest we can get behind. Holler Brewing Company has created a new lager, The Great Uniter, in an effort to help our divided nation discover common ground: the love of beer. But it's also a swipe at the laws that prohibit brew-loving Texans from purchasing packaged beer directly from a brewery. Come out and enjoy live music by the Cowlicks, Blue Smoke barbecue and sweet treats from Snow Topi. Sign a petition to legalize to-go brewskis at the 4th of July Bash / CraftPAC Benefit, then stay for a fireworks viewing from the patio and lawn.

4 to 10 p.m. July 4, Holler Brewing Co., 2206 Edwards, 832-781-0555, hollerbeer.com.

The second annual 4th of July Party at Platypus Brewing gets even bigger this year with a party on Silver Street and in the parking lot, a day of live music, craft beer, barbecue and tacos, plus a fabulous view of the CITGO Freedom Over Texas fireworks later that evening.

Noon, July 4, Platypus Brewing, 1902 Washington, 832-742-5503, platypusbrewing.com.

Congregation Emanu El will be doing it up right with free hot dogs, hamburgers and chicken breasts, something non-meaty for the vegetarians, and a great time on the fourth level of the Gaylor parking facility with the "All-American Sing-A-Long." The Emanu El Annual Fourth of July Celebration is also a great chance to view two different fireworks shows: the CITGO Freedom Over Texas fireworks and the Star-Spangled Salute at Miller Outdoor Theatre.

7 p.m. July 4, Congregation Emanu El, 1500 Sunset, 713-535-6414, emanuelhouston.org.

Captain America will make an appearance at the Children's Museum of Houston. Photo courtesy of Children's Museum of Houston

Kidpendence Day is back at the Children's Museum of Houston with a special appearance by Captain America (between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.) along with founding fathers George Washington and Benjamin Franklin (noon to 2:30 p.m.). Don't miss the patriotic instruments of the All-City HISD High School Band at 1 p.m., followed by the ever exciting confetti cannons during the National Anthem. Children should be sure to wear their red, white and blue while exercising their right to be a kid as long as possible.

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 4, Children's Museum of Houston, 1500 Binz. For information, call 713-522-1138 or visit cmhouston.org. $11 to $12.

Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens, the MFAH's house museum for American decorative arts and paintings, is doing it up right with its 4th of July Celebration at Bayou Bend. It's a free extravaganza of Americana with performers, crafts, a reading of the Declaration of Independence and a couple of lemonade toasts on the Diana terrace. Be sure to sign your name to the giant copy of the Declaration of Independence.

Noon to 5 p.m. July 4, Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens, 6003 Memorial. For information, call 713-639-7750 or mfah.org/visit/bayou-bend-collection-and-gardens. Free.

No fireworks here, but interesting enough to make it on our radar. Metropolis & Extravaganza hosts a huge Independence Foam Party with a giant foam machine, free admission for anybody wearing a bikini (must be visible), and the best in Top 40, house, EDM and Latin music.

8 p.m. to 2 a.m. July 4, Metropolis & Extravaganza, 8925 Richmond. For information, call 713-975-1917 or visit metropolisdisco.com.

Shun the lawn chairs and and watch the fireworks in style when the new Sawyer Yards eatery, Poitín, transforms its 1,200 square foot patio into an observation deck. The patio has one of the most unobstructed views of the downtown skyline and they'll be open for regular dinner service from 5 to 10 p.m. on July 4, so it's a great time to try Poitín's cauliflower steak or chef's cut Texas Wagyu.

3 p.m. to midnight July 4, Poitín, 2313 Edwards Street #100, 713-470-6686, poitinhouston.com.

Wednesday, July 4, Surrounding areas (scroll up for Houston)



Bellaire's July 4th Parade and Festival kicks off with a parade at 9:30 a.m. followed by a community festival from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Enjoy carnival games, rides, a petting zoo and much more.

9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 4, Bellaire Town Square and Loftin Park, 7001 Fifth Street, Bellaire. For information, call 713-662-8280 or visitbellairetx.gov. Free to watch and attend; rides and food are extra.

The 123rd annual Fourth of July Celebration in Friendswood is back with a day program of festivities at Stevenson Park (small train, photo booth, rock wall, mechanical bull), the Chinatown band playing music from the 80s, 90s and today, plus a fireworks show at 9:20 p.m.

10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. July 4, Stevenson Park, 1100 South Friendswood Drive (FM 518), Friendswood. For information, call 281-996-3220 or visit ci.friendswood.tx.us/july4th. $10 to $20.

Galveston's Independence Day Parade kicks off at 7:30 p.m., followed by fireworks at 9:15 p.m. Photo courtesy of Galveston Island Convention & Visitors Bureau

Parades aren't just for Mardi Gras. The City of Galveston celebrates its 179th Independence Day Parade at 7:30 p.m. with floats, decorated military vehicles and performances. The parade route begins at Seawall Boulevard and 59th and proceeds east to 25th Street. Early birds can watch the parade participants line up at 5 p.m. on 59th Street between Seawall and Avenue T 1/2. After the parade, enjoy 20 minutes of fireworks over the Gulf of Mexico beginning at 9:15 p.m.

7:30 to 9:35 p.m. July 4, 37th Street and Seawall Boulevard, Galveston. For information, call 409-797-3705 or visit cityofgalveston.org, free.

Come early to Katy Mills Mall for tours of the City of Katy Fire Station and Katy Heritage Park, plus take part in family-friendly Freedom Celebration activities like a petting zoo, a trackless train, bounce houses and a dunking booth. Come back for the City of Katy Firework Show beginning at 9 p.m. over both Katy Mills Mall and Typhoon Texas.

9 a.m. to 1 p.m., returning at 9 p.m. July 4, Katy Mills Mall, 5000 Katy Mills Circle, Katy. For information, call 281-391-4840 or visit cityofkaty.com. Free (admission required for Typhoon Texas).

Wednesdays on the Kemah Boardwalk means a live show by the best in country music. They're supersizing this midweek Kickin' It Country concert by adding a Patriotic Fireworks Show over Galveston Bay at 9:30 p.m. Watch the pyrotechnics sparkle over the water, then stay for late-night specials

Kemah Boardwalk, 2155 Kipp Avenue, Kemah. For information, call 877-285-3624 or visit kemahboardwalk.com. Free.

TC & The Cannonballs headline the July 4 Fireworks and Concert at Kings Harbor. Enjoy the fireworks spectacular over the pier at 9:30 p.m.; bring your blankets and lawn chairs.

7 p.m. July 4, Kings Harbor Waterfront Village, 1660 West Lake Houston Parkway, Kingwood. For information, call 713-629-5200 or visit kings-harbor.com, free.

Missouri City's 4th of July Celebration has fun and excitement for the whole family, with free activities and food for purchase. Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m. and stadium seating is available at Thurgood Marshall High School; catch a shuttle from the Park & Ride at 13849 Fondren.

6 to 9 p.m. July 4, Buffalo Run Park, 1122 Buffalo Run Boulevard, Missouri City. For information, call 281-403-8637 or missouricitytx.gov. Free.

Pasadena's 4th Fest is one of Pasadena's largest city-sponsored events with fireworks, food vendors, live music, a car show, USMC Toys for Tots BBQ cook-off, a kid zone and more.

4 to 10 p.m. July 4, Pasadena Convention Center & Fairgrounds, 7902 Fairmont Parkway, Pasadena. For information, call 713-475-7048 or visit ci.pasadena.tx.us. Free.

Pearland's Celebration of Freedom begins with a military salute followed by the National Anthem, live music by The Slags and a fireworks display at sundown. Food and glow trinkets are available for purchase. (Note: Next year's celebration will move to Independence Park.)

6 to 10 p.m. July 4, Pearland High School Football Stadium, 3775 South Main, Pearland. For information, call 281-412-8900 or visit pearlandparks.com. Free.

The City of Stafford's free all-American holiday celebration, Freedom Rings Concert, features the Fort Bend Symphony Orchestra. The music kicks off at 7 p.m. and the fireworks show is at 9 p.m.

7 p.m. July 4, Stafford Centre, 10505 Cash, Stafford. For information, call 281-208-6900 or visit staffordcentre.com. Free.

There are a limited number of tickets to the 4th Fest at Constellation Field, presented in partnership with the City of Sugar Land. Visitors with proof of residency can receive as many as four free tickets to the event which features the Cory Green Band, Mike and the Moonpies, Jason Boland & The Stragglers, plus a zip line, mechanical bull, a rock-climbing wall and inflatables. Gates open at 4 p.m.

6 p.m. July 4, Constellation Field, 1 Stadium Drive, Sugar Land. For information, call 281-240-4487 or visit sugarlandtx.gov or sugarlandskeeters.com/specials/4th-fest-presented-by-bud-light. Free to $10.

Supersize your Independence Day with a stay at The Woodlands Resort. During this Star Spangled Week of Celebration resort guests will enjoy access to the Star Spangled Carnival (live music, carnival games and ice cream) from 5 to 10 p.m. on July 4. At 9 p.m. the longest fireworks display in the greater Houston area, the Fireworks Extravaganza, lights up the night sky. Extend your stay all week and save with the Waterpark Wonderland Package. Click here for the weeklong activity guide.

5 to 10 p.m. July 4, The Woodlands Resort, 2301 North Millbend Drive, The Woodlands, 281-367-1100, woodlandsresort.com, prices vary.

Tomball's July 4th Celebration & Street Festival is filled with live music by The Mambo Jazz Kings, food from Pecos Grill and the Original Rib Tickler, food vendors, a kids zone and a spectacular fireworks show at 9:30 p.m.

5 to 11 p.m. July 4, Business 249 and FM 2920 (Four Corners) Tomball. For information, call 281-222-4775 or visit tomballtx.gov. Free.

They sure love fireworks in Kemah, which means we love the Kemah Boardwalk every Friday during June and July. Come back on July 4th for the Patriotic Fireworks Show plus a Kickin' It Country concert. © Aufblitz, photo by Scott Bratsen

Friday, July 6

The Kemah Boardwalk celebrates with Fireworks Fridays at 9:30 p.m. every Friday night through the end of July. Watch the pyrotechnics sparkle over Galveston Bay — the July 6 show is paired with the soundtrack from Star Wars — then stay for late-night specials.

Kemah Boardwalk, 2155 Kipp Avenue, Kemah. For information, call 877-285-3624 or visit kemahboardwalk.com. Free.

The Houston Astros go up against the Chicago White Sox in their first home game since Independence Day. The Big and Bright Friday Nights are back with a pregame happy hour, after show fireworks, and cool promos like a free pair of Astros socks for the first 10,000 fans.

7:10 p.m. July 6, Minute Maid Park, 501 Crawford. For information, call 877-927-8767 or visit astros.com. $10 to $144.

Fridays and Saturdays (through August 11)



The oh-so-private Palm Beach at Moody Gardens will continue its Bands on the Sand events through August 11, ending each show with fireworks over the pyramids and Offatts Bayou. Individual admission tickets are available or it is included with a Value Pass. Check the website for band names and possible cancellations due to private events.

6 to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Palm Beach at Moody Gardens, One Hope Boulevard, Galveston. For information, call 800-582-4673 or visit moodygardens.org. $15.

Sundays, through September 2



Galveston Island is hosting free Beachfront Fireworks Shows every Sunday night this summer. Make the most of your week or weekend in Galveston and catch the fireworks displays over the Gulf of Mexico near Seawall Boulevard and 37th Street.

9 p.m., Seawall Boulevard and 37th Street, Galveston, galveston.com, free.

Fridays, July 13, 20 and 27

The Kemah Boardwalk celebrates with Fireworks Fridays at 9:30 p.m. every Friday night through the end of July. Watch the pyrotechnics sparkle over Galveston Bay, then stay for late-night specials. They pair the fireworks show with different movie soundtracks: July 13 is Grease, July 20 is Guardians of the Galaxy and July 27 is The Greatest Showman.

Kemah Boardwalk, 2155 Kipp Avenue, Kemah. For information, call 877-285-3624 or visit kemahboardwalk.com. Free.