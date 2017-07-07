The Five Best Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: Choose Your Own Pub

EXPAND Time to party one more time! Photo by Bryan Williams

July in Houston can be tough in terms of heat, stickiness and mosquitoes.That's why Houstonians applaud the annual Downtown Pub Crawl, courtesty of the Saint Arnold Brewery. Think of it as a scavenger hunt that leads to cold brews and air conditioned seating. Looking for something those under 21 and on summer vacation can take part in instead, make your way to NRG for a world famous performance by the Harlem Globetrotters this Saturday. Stay tuned for more of this weekend's best bets.

Roy Orbison, practically live, at the Moody Gardens Convention Center. Photo courtesy of Family Musicals Inc.

His voice was the stuff of legends in popular music’s heyday. Now all the hits of yesteryear are back in Texas Family Musicals’ The Roy Orbison Experience . Relive favorites like “Only The Lonely,” “Pretty Woman,” “Crying” and other captivating songs. Chris Trimboli leads the cast as the guitar-plucking crooner for this show about the roller-coaster ups and downs of Orbison’s life. Executive producer Mike Skiles tells us, “When [Chris] puts those shades on, and with that dark hair and dark clothes, it looks just like Roy. But it’s not an impersonation show. It pays tribute to his life, and we want to pay tribute to what Roy did during his day.” Take the kids back to school, even while they are on vacation, this Friday as Chris Trimboli gives us his best as the one and only Roy Orbison.

2:30 and 7:30 p.m. July 7 and 8. Moody Gardens Convention Center, 7 Hope Boulevard, Galveston. For information, call 855-667-1221 or visit texasfamilymusicals.com. $15 to $50.

EXPAND This crowd looks like they've found a cool spot in July. Photo courtesy of Saint Arnold Brewing Company

Nothing refreshes quite like an ice-cold beer on a hot summer day, and Houstonians know that. That’s why the good folks at Saint Arnold Brewing Company planned the perfect event with its world-famous Downtown Pub Crawl. With 14 bars on the list, no one expects you to hit up everybar. The brewery’s Lennie Ambrose says, “We split it into multiple routes. It’s ‘choose your own adventure’ style. The bar you start at will send you on to the other bars for the rest of the crawl.” Arrive at any of the bars listed on the website between 2 and 3 p.m. this Saturday, and then let the fun begin. Everybody ends up at Historic Market Square Park at 6 p.m. for prizes, a pint glass, and music from Ishi and The Waxaholics.

2 to 6 p.m. Saturday. 301 Milam. For information, call 713-686-9494 or visit saintarnold.com/ downtown-pub-crawl . Free event; pay as you go.

EXPAND Seems easy, until you try it try yourself; which reminds us, don't try these tricks at home kids. Photo by Mike Centioli

Think of it as the circus meets the NBA: all the acrobatics you’d expect, with more joy and humor than a Rockets playoff game. As the Harlem Globetrotters mark more than 90 years as a traveling b-ball showcase, they keep wowing crowds with feats such as a shot through the hoop from the rooftop of NRG Stadium back in December, and a 583-footer off San Antonio’s Tower of the Americas. The Original Harlem Globetrotters 2017 World Tour is led by superstar Thunder Law, but let’s not forget trickster basketball history and how the team has gotten the best of every opponent over the decades, including Scooby-Doo villains, don't worry though- this Saturday's performances will be free of all villains, a hunch tells us they probably wouldn't make it through security.

2 and 7 p.m. Saturday. NRG Arena, 1 NRG Park. Continuing 3 p.m. July 9, Berry Center, 8877 Barker Cypress, Cypress. For information, call 800-641-4667 or visit harlemglobetrotters.com. $19 to $408.

Neil Gaiman will be at the Wortham Theater Center this Saturday night. Photo by Kimberly Butler

A wise man once said, “Things need not have happened to be true. Tales and dreams are the shadow-truths that will endure when mere facts are dust and ashes, forgot.” Fortunately for the lovers of the creative spirit, that wise man is making a stop in the Bayou City. Neil Gaiman, the revered creator of The Sandman and Black Orchid comics, and novelist behind Coraline, The Ocean at the End of the Lane and the recently adapted for TV pop phenomenon American Gods, will be expounding his imaginative wisdom and inspiring would-be authors to get home and write, courtesy of presenter Society for the Performing Arts. Who knows? Maybe he’ll even address that recent challenge to do a live reading of the Cheesecake Factory menu, but you'll have to be there this Saturday to find out if he does.

8 p.m. Saturday. Wortham Theater Center, 501 Texas. For information, call 713-227-4772 or visit spahouston.org. $35 to $75.

EXPAND Buttery or oak-y, what's your white of choice? Photo courtesy of Houston Arboretum and Nature Center

Let your taste buds do the walking at the Houston Arboretum & Nature Center’s Introduction to Texas Wines. The organization has planned a tour through its nature trails, paired with several wine varieties from the Lone Star State, for a full sensory experience. Interestingly, Texas is among the top five states for American wine production and has produced wine since the 1600s. For novice wine enthusiasts who want to try them, Texas wine expert Dr. Russell Kane will be on hand to explain the subtle differences of each wine. Guests will be in good hands since Kane is the award-winning author of The Wineslinger Chronicles: Texas on the Vine and Texas Hill Country Wines. Professional tip: Hire a sitter for your Saturday night visit to the arboretum and leave the children at home because this event is 21 and up.

7 to 9:30 p.m. July 8. 4501 Woodway. For information, call 713-681-8433 or visit houstonarboretum.org. $40 to $65.

Sam Byrd, Camilo Hannibal Smith and Vic Shuttee contributed to this post.

