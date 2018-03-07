A Wrinkle in Time: Ava DuVernay’s Humanity Is Worth More Than Any Effects Budget

I’ll get this out of the way: I haven’t read Madeleine L’Engle’s beloved science-fiction adventure novel A Wrinkle in Time, but I have seen Ava DuVernay’s heart-on-its-sleeve adaptation. No doubt there will be those who compare and contrast the book and the film, as L’Engle’s words have touched the childhoods of so many, but I’m going in fresh. And while I cannot fold time and return to my youth to experience what it would be like to find comfort in the fictions of a woman who deeply understood children’s fears and insecurities, I can say that as an adult, I was transported by DuVernay’s adaptation to the mindset of my girlhood — embarrassing insecurities and all. This is not a cynic’s film. It is, instead, unabashedly emotional.

At times, the choices DuVernay makes seem antithetical to the traditional big-budget adventure tale. Early in the film, she employs the vérité techniques she honed in low-budget indies — intimate, handheld cameras, lingering on a person’s face before cutting to two hands touching, or maybe the back of someone’s neck, followed by an extreme close-up on a profile. And forget the establishing shot orienting you in a place; in these first scenes, DuVernay is most concerned with the people, always ready to begin and end with them filling the frame, not a room or a house.

Take the opening scene, where Mr. Murry (Chris Pine) is showing his daughter Meg (played at her youngest by Lyric Wilson) a physics experiment in his backyard laboratory. The tone between the two actors is light and easy, touched with improv, something you don’t see in most $100 million movies but that here quickly grounds us in Meg’s emotional state. When we see Meg four years later (now played by Storm Reid), she’s mourning her disappeared father. Those first moments of realism prove crucial: The adaptation must then compress hundreds of pages into an hour and 49 minutes, sending Meg, her little adopted brother, Charles Wallace (Deric McCabe), and her new friend Calvin (Levi Miller) on a Technicolor search-and-rescue mission through time.