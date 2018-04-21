Clear a Path to the Riotous Loss-of-Virginity Comedy Blockers

Raunchy bro comedies may now be a thing of the past, with the ever-louder demand for Hollywood to evolve both on and off screen. Even the Seth Rogen-versus-Zac Efron throwdown Neighbors reconciled with its slightly retrograde nature by letting women run wild in its sororal sequel Neighbors 2. Blockers, helmed by first-time director Kay Cannon (the woman who wrote and produced the Pitch Perfect movies), gets it right the first time around, proving that a 2018 sex comedy can still be shocking and hilarious while checking off all the woke boxes. Though written by two men, Blockers smartly confronts the gendered double standards that have littered the genre for generations, as well as homophobia and other vehicles for predictable jokes. But that doesn’t mean Blockers will pass up the chance to butt-chug and projectile vomit with the rest of them.

At one point in the film’s long wild night, Mitchell (John Cena) finds himself butt-chugging beer from a keg in an effort to — deep breath — stop his daughter Kayla (Geraldine Viswanathan) from losing her virginity to a man-bunned hipster teen nicknamed “The Chef” because he’s known for baking goods laced with THC. Mitchell has joined on this mission by fellow “blockers” (that’s cock blockers, if you missed the conspicuous rooster on the poster): single mom Lisa (Leslie Mann), the clingy mother of blonde beauty Julie (Kathryn Newton); and absentee father Hunter (Ike Barinholtz), who’s more blase than the rest about teen sex until he realizes that his closeted gay daughter Sam (Gideon Adlon) has hesitatingly agreed to lose her virginity to a boy. Hence the aforementioned butt-chugging, in order to infiltrate a prom after-party where the parents suspect their daughters may be entering bone zone.

Lose-your-virginity comedies are nothing new, but the American Pies of the world usually involve horny teen boys trying to stick it in anywhere they can, and the journey there is treated like some holy quest. When these girls try to do it, we find their parents racing to cock-block their daughters’ cherry-poppin’ pact like they’re on a mission to stop the apocalypse. They’re no Eugene Levy, flipping through porno magazines with his son, studying the female anatomy together. There’s an obvious double standard here, which Mitchell’s wife (Sarayu Blue) points out, swooping in as the voice of reason to note that society is still uncomfortable when women have autonomy over their bodies. She’s the progressive thesis of the film, the one who makes the characters confront their liberal values versus their actions. Lisa says that she and her daughter march for women’s rights together — but the film asks what those ideals actually look like in the families’ everyday lives. The lecture, of course, doesn’t stop the rest of the parents from Operation Cock-Blocking. “I’ll deal with society tomorrow!” Lisa yells.