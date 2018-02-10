Fifty Shades Freed: A Woman Relinquishing Power Is Supposed to be Sexy?

Fifty Shades Freed is not a sexy movie. James Foley’s adaptation of the final installment in E.L. James’ trilogy of novels does have at least four fully-realized sex scenes, but that doesn’t make it sexy. That’s not to knock the franchise; what the Fifty Shades movies lack in the mood and atmosphere that stir lustful feelings, they more than make up for it with cheese and seemingly intentional shoddy filmmaking and writing that elicits hysterical laughs. The only fantasies Fifty Shades Freed convincingly fulfills are those of boutique publishers who would like to believe that a debut novel can acquire 250,000 preorders and that a local glossy can employ upwards of 50 full-time staffers, both of which occur in this film. And that’s OK.

The film opens with close-ups of a different kind of bondage: marriage. We see hands buttoning the back of a dress, cufflinks fastening shut. The imagery here is obvious — and intentionally hilarious. Young lovers Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson) and Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan) make it through the ceremony without using their safe words, and while Anastasia is sitting around at the reception, surveying the guests, Christian approaches her and calls her Mrs. Grey. Of course, she took his name. But with the bondage/wedding visual metaphor and the attention paid to Anastasia taking Christian’s last name, could the filmmakers be layering a critique of the source material’s obsession with marriage-as-happy-ending into this adaptation? Let’s hope.

While Mr. and Mrs. Grey are galavanting around the world, Anastasia is somehow promoted to Senior Fiction Editor at the publishing company that her husband bought in the last film. To make matters weirder, her boss has redecorated her office while she was gone. In what universe does your superior choose for you what pictures and paintings will hang on your office wall? Wait, never mind.