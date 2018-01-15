Liam Neeson’s The Commuter Is Anything but Routine

Liam Neeson plays Michael MacCauley, an ex-cop who loses his job as an insurance salesman in New York City before his usually routine mass-transit ride turns into a potential payday, in The Commuter .

Since Unknown (2011), the dog days of the movie calendar — January, February, March — have been the province of Jaume Collet-Serra and Liam Neeson, who together have seized this traditionally sleepy time at the multiplex with a batch of high-dexterity, pretension-free, heart-on-sleeve action-flick programmers. In The Commuter, the newest of the lot, Neeson faces a danger even that vaunted “particular set of skills” might not be enough to overcome: an America in economic panic.

For 10 years, Michael MacCauley (Neeson) — an ex-cop — has worked as an insurance salesman in New York City, dutifully providing for his wife (Elizabeth McGovern) and son (Dean-Charles Chapman) in the aftermath of financial trouble stemming from the 2008 meltdown. At the age of 60, on a day that begins like any other — a 6 a.m. alarm; a shave; a car ride to the Tarrytown train station on the Metro-North Hudson Valley Line — Michael gets canned (“a good soldier,” his boss terms him).

Flung jobless into the mad swirl of midday Manhattan, with a spouse on the line inquiring about their kid’s college-tuition payments, Michael is shell-shocked — an existential state well-suited to the handsomely aged Neeson’s gaunt, somewhat gangly aspect. Later, Michael gets beers at an Irish bar with his former NYPD partner (Patrick Wilson); then, to catch the train home and somehow deliver to his family the depleting news, he hustles back to Grand Central Station, where an Alfred Hitchcock Presents–style dilemma awaits him. Joanna (Vera Farmiga), the mysterious high-heeled figure seated across from Michael on the train, promises a payday — $25,000 in a bag in the bathroom; another $75,000 in cash later — if the desperate family man can identify the passenger that Joanna claims doesn’t belong and is carrying a package of potentially fatal importance.