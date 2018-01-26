Star Daniela Vega Ensures That A Fantastic Woman Lives Up to Its Title

In the tense but hearty Chilean drama A Fantastic Woman, actress Daniela Vega plays a transwoman, Marina, who must navigate life after the death of her lover. But no matter what trials Marina must face going it alone in a city either hostile toward or simply confused by the nuances of gender identity, director Sebastian Lelio refuses to paint her as a simple victim, bucking the prevailing assumption that a transwoman at the center of a film must necessarily be a tragic figure.

In the early scenes, Marina is adored and cherished by an older man, Orlando (Francisco Reyes), who watches her in the nightclub where she sings with metaphorical hearts in his eyes. The two live a humble, happy existence in coupledom, sharing his apartment, caring for his dog — but Marina has no idea how dependent on Orlando she is until he suffers sudden chest pains and she must rush him to the hospital. Once the two are separated by the surgery room doors, Marina seems to understand her life of happiness and security is already dissipating.