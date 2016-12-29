Our Critics Choose The Best Films of 2016

Courtesy of Sony Pictures Classics

2016 was a wild year, from Disney's rise to Hollywood dominance to runaway hits Moonlight and Manchester by the Sea, not to mention a colossal flop or two. Our intrepid critics sifted through small-budget indies and studio blockbusters to create our critic's picks for 2016.

January

In the Shadow of Women

Rams

Sweaty Betty

The Treasure

February

A.K.: The Making of Kurosawa's Ran (Marsh)

Already Tomorrow

Bad Hurt

Boom Bust Boom

Cemetery of Splendor

Colliding Dreams

Embrace of the Serpent

Knight of Cups

They Will Have To Kill Us First

A War

March

City of Gold

Everybody Wants Some!!

Fireworks Wednesday

Francofonia

Krisha

The Little Prince

My Golden Days

Notfilm

Pee-Wee's Big Holiday

River of Grass

A Space Program

Too Late

Transfixed

April

The Family Fang

A Touch of Zen

A Hologram For The King

Hockney

Streit's: Matzo and the American Dream

Sworn Virgin

Tale of Tales

Above and Below

Green Room

The Jungle Book

La-Bas

The Measure of a Man

May

Chevalier

Holy Hell

Kaili Blues

Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising

O.J.: Made in America

Weiner

The Lobster

Love & Friendship

A Monster With A Thousand Heads

Sunset Song

Band of Outsiders

Dheepan

Dragon Inn

Looking for Mr. Goodbar

June

Argentina

Cosmos

My Love Don't Cross That River

Tickled

Germans and Jews

Tikkun

Approaching the Unknown

The Final Master

The Fits

July

At the Fork

Men Go to Battle

Under the Sun

Don't Blink

Tony Robbins: I Am Not Your Guru

Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie

Ants On a Shrimp

The Childhood of a Leader

Don't Think Twice

For The Plasma

Hooligan Sparrow

Summertime

Gleason

Hollywood Beauty Salon

Homo Sapiens

Into the Forest

Miss Sharon Jones

August

The Land

Neither Heaven Nor Earth

Little Men

The Tenth Man

Will You Dance With Me

Elevator to the Gallows

Disorder

Hell or High Water

Ixcanul

Kubo and the Two Strings

Lo And Behold

Morris From America

Spa Night

When Two Worlds Collide

Howards End

Mia Madre

Morgan

September

As I Open My Eyes

Cameraperson

Chan is Missing

Demon

London Road

Bridget Jones' Baby

Command and Control

Tanna

The Vessel

The Age of Shadows

Closet Monster

Deepwater Horizon

A Man Called Ove

Miss Peregrine's Home For Peculiar Children

Sand Storm

October

13th

Being 17

Blue Jay

Newtown

Phatasm: Remastered

Under The Shadow

Voyage of Time: The IMAX Experience

Aquarius

Asura: City of Madness

Certain Women

Kevin Hart: What Now?

Tower

Fire At Sea

The Handmaiden

Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer

Moonlight

A Stray

The Uncondemned

November

Loving

Arrival

Elle

The Love Witch

The Monster

The Watermelon Woman

Daughters of the Dust

I Am Not Madame Bovary

Manchester By The Sea

The Red Turtle

Allied

Always Shine

Evolution

Baden Baden

December

I Am Not Your Negro

Fences

The Lion In Winter

Neruda

The Tree of Wooden Clogs

Hidden Figures

I, Daniel Blake

Julieta

Silence

Toni Erdmann

