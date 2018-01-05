Just in time, Paddington 2 Reminds Us to Celebrate Human/Bearish Decency

The contemporary blockbuster talks a good game about compassion and mercy, but it still mostly panders to our bloodlust and rage. One reason to go to the movies is to unwind, sure, but we also want to indulge in fantasy and wish fulfillment, often about getting even — and woe unto the movie that denies us such simple, petty pleasures. Which is why in today’s studio firmament — even among that softer genre of family-friendly fare — the Paddington films stand out. Both 2015’s Paddington and now its Paddington 2 sequel embody a kind of extreme empathy. They have their moments of spectacle — laugh-out-loud sight gags and genuinely exciting set pieces — but they’re also dominated by an overwhelming sense of kindness. They make us yearn to be better humans rather than badder badasses, and in today’s world, that feels downright radical.

The first film, based on the late Michael Bond’s classic tales about a talking, marmalade-obsessed bear from “darkest Peru” who travels to London after his jungle habitat is destroyed, showed us Paddington’s adoption by the kindly and chaotic Brown family, led by risk analyst dad Henry (Hugh Bonneville) and free-spirited children’s book artist mom Mary (Sally Hawkins). While the Browns tried to figure out what to do with the klutzy furball, the film also referenced England’s historical welcoming of European refugee children during World War II (reportedly, one of Bond’s initial inspirations for Paddington); the movie thus worked as a subtle comment on the country’s contemporary political debate about immigrants.