It's a Miracle: This Atheist Critic Kind of Likes Paul, Apostle of Christ

I’ve been an atheist for pretty much all my life, but I do love a good Bible movie. When it's all up there on a movie screen, I can believe in the power and grace of an all-powerful, sentient being who created the universe the same way I can believe in flying superheroes from space and lovesick apes the size of office buildings. Yes, this is a glib way to start a discussion of a film as reverential as Paul, Apostle of Christ — but it is not irrelevant. Many religious movies speak the basic, universal language of spectacle and outrage, of wonderment and melodrama. Indeed, that's why they can often appeal to nonbelievers like me. But here is one — produced by Affirm Films, the arm of Sony that develops titles for the faith-based audience — largely devoid of sensationalism, a film that delves quietly into substantive issues of belief and forgiveness. Free of flash and fantasy, it asks to be taken seriously, which might make it a harder proposition for the unconverted.

The story is not without dramatic potential. In 67 A.D., as the Emperor Nero is scapegoating and massacring Christians for the Great Fire of Rome, the aging apostle Paul (James Faulkner) is incarcerated in the dank, dark Mamertine Prison. Luke (Jim Caviezel), the Greek physician who has already authored one Gospel, sneaks into Rome to try and gather Paul's last insights before the prisoner is put to death. Luke spends his time shuttling between Paul’s cell and the hideout where the city’s persecuted Christians are seeking refuge, under the guardianship of married couple Priscilla (Joanne Whalley) and Aquila (John Lynch).

Paul tells Luke of his past — the rage and vengeance of his youth, when he was known as Saul and hunted down Christians, of his visions and conversion on the road to Damascus, of his struggles to live a life of forgiveness and peace. (One of the most fascinating figures in Christianity, Paul has intrigued his share of filmmakers; Pier Paolo Pasolini had planned to make an ambitious film about Paul, and Roberto Rossellini filmed Acts of the Apostles for Italian TV; my favorite cinematic depiction of this murderer-turned-holy man, however, remains Harry Dean Stanton’s memorable turn in Martin Scorsese’s The Last Temptation of Christ.) Meanwhile, Mauritius (Olivier Martinez), the prefect of the prison where Paul is being kept, has a daughter who is dying of a mysterious ailment. Mauritius has tried all the physicians in the city, and he has pleaded with Rome’s gods, to no avail. Guess which physician he hasn’t asked yet — and which god.