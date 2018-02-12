Peter Rabbit Sparks With Reinvention — But Not to Original Tale’s Detriment

As you might have guessed and/or feared, Will Gluck’s screen adaptation of Peter Rabbit departs fairly significantly from Beatrix Potter’s beloved children’s tales. But while the film does insist on its own irreverence a bit too much at the outset — it opens with a group of birds inspirationally singing, “You’re only as small as your dreams,” before they get abruptly knocked out of the sky — it offers plenty of lively fun once it settles down, and wisely keeps the pandering to a minimum.

Instead, the changes here have brought the familiar farmer-vs.-wildlife tale up to date in more intriguing ways. The biggest reinvention arrives when the eternal struggle between Farmer McGregor (Sam Neill) and Peter Rabbit (voiced by James Corden, and tremendously well-animated), the de facto leader of the family of bunnies raiding the man’s vegetable patch, comes to a seemingly abrupt end when McGregor keels over dead — the result of a lifetime of bad habits and, presumably, unchecked and ceaseless rage toward the surrounding fauna. The farm is then inherited by McGregor’s great nephew Thomas (Domhnall Gleeson), an obsessively organized former floor manager in Harrods toy department who has been suspended from his job. Sniveling city boy Thomas hates the country, and merely wants to clean up the farm, flip it, and use the money to open his own toy store across the street from his old employer, as some sort of revenge for their bypassing him for a promotion.