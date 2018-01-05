With Phantom Thread, Paul Thomas Anderson Stitches Together a Daringly Quiet Love Story

It was about half an hour into Phantom Thread that I realized how much I’d missed seeing Daniel Day-Lewis smile. The reclusive actor, who works infrequently and insists that he’s retiring after this role, has spent so many years playing dark, driven monsters or tormented men of history that even briefly glimpsing his warmer, romantic side felt like a revelation.

That’s just one of the ways that Phantom Thread plays on our sense of expectation. Here’s another: The last few films from director Paul Thomas Anderson — who releases movies about as often as Day-Lewis does — have been strikingly unconventional in their style. Think of his drifting, elliptical Thomas Pynchon adaptation Inherent Vice, his enigmatic, angry cult drama The Master or his dissonant rom-com deconstruction Punch Drunk Love. At first, Phantom Thread unfolds in smooth, clean, classical fashion. I have no idea how someone who is totally unfamiliar with Day-Lewis or Anderson will process this movie, but I was initially taken with what wasn’t there. No atonal bursts of music, weird narrative digressions or surreally twisted characters. At least, not at first.

Set in the 1950s, Phantom Thread follows the life of British fashion designer Reynolds Woodcock (Day-Lewis), a man quietly, intensely devoted to his work. He draws and patterns, a small army of middle-aged seamstresses actually creates the dresses, and his disciplinarian sister Cyril (Lesley Manville) keeps things moving and drama-free. Cyril doesn’t just oversee the business; she also manages the arrival and removal of Reynolds’ paramours. “What do you want to do about Johanna?” she asks him early on, about his most recent girl. “She’s lovely but the time has come,” he replies. “I’ll give her the October dress,” Cyril says, matter-of-factly, like a human resources functionary preparing a severance package.