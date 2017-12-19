The Most Interesting Thing in Pitch Perfect 3 Is Anna Kendrick’s Boredom

Watching Anna Kendrick in Pitch Perfect 3 is something like watching Harrison Ford in Return of the Jedi or your high school’s football coach teaching health class. Here is a professional who can’t find the wherewithal to hide a boredom that seems tinged with disdain. Kendrick has given many spirited, memorable performances but here, even more so than in the previous Pitch Perfect, she’s playing Woman Who Isn’t Sure Why She’s There. As Beca, one of the film series’ singing/dancing a cappella dynamos, she again hoofs gamely through the many production numbers, but there’s an aloof flatness to her delivery in dialogue scenes, like she’s running lines in rehearsal for one of her Joe Swanberg indies rather than lighting up the screen in a tent-pole holiday musical sequel.

That refusal to sparkle becomes the most interesting thing in this exhausted installment, which finds the Bellas — the collegiate a cappella troupe from the first two films — joining a USO tour just to have something to do. When Fat Amy (Rebel Wilson) behaves abominably, Kendrick’s Beca, the straight-woman foil whose reactions would usually fuel the comedy, tends to duck eye contact, to knit up her brows and mutter things like “Why are you like this?” That’s what you might actually say, in real life, if Fat Amy was mooching off you. Here, the line seems to slip out of Kendrick’s mouth, like it’s a thing she thought and didn’t know she was saying, like the way you might catch yourself huffing, when alone, “I’m so stupid!” or “I hate my life!” In that, I must give Kendrick credit: She’s entirely convincing in the role of an adult annoyed to be surrounded by assholes still singing radio hits in meaningless competitions. Yes, that USO tour somehow becomes a contest, where one of the three performing groups has a shot at appearing on TV with DJ Khaled. Also, inexplicably, the tour is off the French Riviera, where everyone stays at the poshest hotels.

The Pitch Perfect films have offered an increasingly unpalatable blend of pop-song empowerment, rah-rah women’s friendship and broad gross-out comedy. (At the screening before this installment, I heard one young man assure his friend, “I thought the last one wouldn’t be funny, but just 5 minutes in there was projectile vomiting.”) By Pitch Perfect 2, the comedy was at odds with the friendships, the dutiful outrageousness laying waste to any chance of emotional connection. Fat Amy — that’s the character’s official name — wreaks so much havoc that it’s hard to fathom why the group hasn’t given her the boot.