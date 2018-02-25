Red Sparrow Suggests Spycraft Is About Nothing More Than Turning Dudes in

When Jason Matthews’ best-selling spy thriller novel Red Sparrow debuted in 2013, the CIA gave it a glowing review in an official statement, toasting the former agent-turned-author’s ability to convey accurately the stomach-churning tension a spy feels when covering tracks to protect sources and win the war of intelligence. Director Francis Lawrence’s adaptation of Matthews’ novel must be the dumbed-down version, the one the bureau won’t be celebrating for its grasp of the nuances of spycraft. Rather, this Red Sparrow, written by Justin Haythe, seems to be about the desperate quest to get one sexy woman very naked. It’s true that seduction is an age-old espionage tactic, but this film tells us nothing new about it — or about Hollywood’s male gaze.

In the early scenes, Russian ballerina Dominika Egorova (Jennifer Lawrence) breaks her leg during a performance. The sick crack of it made me jump in my seat. Director Lawrence takes us inside the surgery room to hear and see the drill grinding screws through bone to repair the break. This is a hint at how gruesome Lawrence is willing to go with the action to come. Dominika is hard up after the surgery, the ballet company having paid for her apartment and her mother’s health care. So her uncle Vanya (Matthias Schoenaerts) sends her on a little mission for the Kremlin to test her persuasive skills — by seducing an oligarch — and see if she might be a good fit for his work. This is the first of many scenes where Dominika will be asked to strip naked. By men, by women, doesn’t really matter.

Even when she’s sent to Red Sparrow spy school — or, rather, is forced to go or else she’ll get shot in the head — her education seems to cover nothing but getting naked in front of people, with maybe about three seconds of picking locks thrown in, too. Charlotte Rampling plays the school’s matron, pontificating on how a Red Sparrow must learn to read what her target sexually desires. The “lessons” we see are no more than a few minutes of the matron berating students and telling them to suck dick in front of everyone. But where is the action? Where are the scenes of the Sparrows actually learning spycraft, so we can see how mentally and physically grueling it all is?