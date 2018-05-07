Coralie Fargeat's Ferocious Revenge Is a Pulp-Thriller Knockout

It’s no slight against Coralie Fargeat’s vivid, vicious Revenge — a film that will set midnight movie devotees cheering for generations — that you’ve probably seen every scene in it before, in some form or another. Here’s the beautiful young woman, the lover of a wealthy criminal, parading around the pool as the henchmen and the camera leer. Here she’s pawed at by a subordinate of that criminal, and then raped. Here, she’s fleeing those men who suddenly, all at once, see her not as a prize but as a problem, a loose end that could expose their sins. And here she is left for dead, caked in blood, in a desert wasteland, vowing just what that title promises. Her mission: to hunt the bastards down, one by one. “I’m not sure splitting up is a good idea,” one of the guys says, deep into the film, after the slaughter has started. Just like you, he’s seen this story.

Maybe, quite reasonably, you don’t want to see that again. The cathartic release of the rape-revenge thriller, after all, depends upon watching yet another rape. Here, it’s the one assault that mostly occurs offscreen, though the buildup is drawn out, cruelly playful, tense in a way that knots the stomach and lashes the conscience. Jen (Matilda Lutz) gets pressed up against a sliding-glass door by one of her boyfriend’s hunting buddies, drawing the attention of another of the dudes, who bangs open the bedroom door and regards them. Jen — and the rest of us — wonder: Will he save her? Will he join in? The camera follows him, then, through this posh hunting lodge that will later be as blood-soaked as the elevators of the Overlook Hotel. Twice, three times, I thought he had come to a decision, that he was about to take definitive action. And then, when he finally does make his move, a strangled yawp leapt from my throat, neither laugh nor cry but some sad coyote combination thereof. The sequence is harrowing, as it should be, serious about the moral weight of the crime. But Fargeat also dares to aim for some pointed, suspenseful comedy, crafting a satiric dramatization of the way men have long tuned out the truth about the prevalence of sexual assault.

But you’ve never seen these scenes through the eyes of writer-director Fargeat, who here is making an uncommonly shrewd, sadistic and artful debut. Again and again, Revenge invigorates and interrogates the familiar. Jen is pantsless throughout the film, stalking her quarry in panties and a sports bra, her exposed body increasingly grimed over. Jen hardens throughout the film, and the camera’s regard of her does, too: In the early scenes, before the rape, the star of the film seems to be Lutz’s ass rather than Lutz herself — there’s more gratuitous flashes of bikini bottoms than you might see in a weekend of mid-’90s MTV spring break coverage. But Fargeat’s emphasis is on the way these men see Jen, objectify her, come to believe her existence truly is all about their pleasure.