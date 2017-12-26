April Wolfe’s Top 10 Films of 2017

Garrett Hedlund (left) and Jason Mitchell play two soldiers who struggle to fit in when they return home from World War II in Mudbound , a gorgeous, sprawling epic tackling race and class in the Deep South.

What this year lacked in civility and sanity, it made up for in movies. And thank God. Because in the year of “let’s be legends,” we needed a little bit of anything to hold onto. All 10 of these films moved me profoundly. Some of them gave me hope for America, others invited me into foreign-to-me cultures, and one even made me delightfully nauseous. And they each thrill me.

Mudbound

I will never stop thinking about Dee Rees’ Mudbound, a gorgeous, sprawling epic tackling race and class in the Deep South, during and after WWII. There’s not a single person involved who doesn’t deserve a standing ovation. Rees’ masterful direction balances romance, terror, merriment and despair. Rachel Morrison’s cinematography buries us in a sea of rich brown palettes with texture and dimension. Mako Kamitsuna’s editing keeps the pace taut. And every single actor is electric with the energy of a gathering thunderstorm.



Lady Macbeth

For me, Florence Pugh is one of the biggest breakout stars of the year. Here, she plays Lady Katherine, a much older man’s wife, who will scheme and even murder her way to freedom, even if that freedom is cursed. Pugh’s cat-and-mouse scenes with newcomer Naomi Ackie almost made me ill (in a good way) with their high tension. Ackie plays lowly maid Anna, who often bears the brunt of Katherine’s whims, and the suspense comes from seeing which one will break first. Directed by William Oldroyd and written by Alice Birch, Lady Macbeth gives us one of our finest screen anti-heroines, one who you will cheer on one minute, then want to hang the next.

The Florida Project

Sean Baker makes films like they’re journalism. In The Florida Project, he takes us to the seedy motels just outside Disney World, where a little mischievous girl named Moonee lives with her tatted-up and troubled young mother. The film is nearly narrative-less, simply trailing Moonee and her adorably annoying little friends, like a contemporary Little Rascals. Their exploits through the motels of the area are surprisingly hilarious, leading up to one big, emotional moment, full of magic and insight. The film is pure joy.